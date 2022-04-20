Boris Johnson's Visit To India To Focus On Bilateral Ties, Russia-Ukraine War And FTA: UK

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson stated his India visit, starting Thursday will build upon India being invited as a guest country at the G7 summit, adding the focus will also be on strengthening bilateral ties; discussing the Russia - Ukraine war and scheduling the completion of dialogue for finalising the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the negotiations for which are slated to begin next week.

As Johnson lands in India tomorrow, his visits were cancelled twice in 2021 due to the pandemic situation. It's also pertinent to note Johnson's visit coincides with the voting in the house of commons, on whether he should be referred to the committee of privileges over whether he deliberately misled Parliament on the issue of attending lockdown-breaching parties at the Downing Street.

India-UK Bilateral ties

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the G7 summit virtually, participating as a guest country, Boris Johnson said the deliberations between the two nations in the Carbis Bay G7 summit will be extended during the India visit. "I will be travelling to India to deepen the strategic trade, defence and people-to-people ties between our two countries, building on India's involvement in the Carbis Bay G7 summit," Johnson told members of Parliament.

Expanding further about his engagements in India he said that meetings are scheduled with PM Modi, Indian businessmen investing in UK and British investments in India. On the discussion points that will be broadly covered during the meeting with PM Modi, as Johnson's office spokesperson quoted by PTI said, "The Prime Minister has been wanting to make this trip to build our partnership across trade, investment, security and defence, and green energy."

Russia - Ukraine conflict

On the Russia - Ukraine war, Downing Street has stressed the UK would not like to lecture India on their neutral stance on the war. The spokesperson visiting with the UK PM said while the war in Ukraine will be featured in the talks, the broad framework of the negotiations will be centred around bilateral issues. "This visit is not framed on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Obviously, that is really important but this is a visit we have planned for a very long time. India is an incredibly important partner," said the spokesperson.

Free Trade Agreement between India and UK

As the trade negotiations between both countries reach the third round, for which British officials will be visiting India next week, it is expected Johnson's visit will attempt to push forward for completing the negotiation agreement by the end of this year. "Both countries have set out an intention to reach an agreement by the end of this year. It's not a fixed deadline, we won't rush it. We would take as long as it takes to reach a good deal for both countries," his spokesperson said.

IMAGE : AP