Boris Johnson's Wife Carrie Rented £2,870 Wedding Dress For £45 Online: Report

Boris and Carrie Johnson tied the knot in a secret wedding at Westminister Cathedral on May 29 before a muted reception at Downing Street garden. As per the Dialy Mail report, the 33-year-old bride rented her £2,870 wedding dress by designer Christos Costarellos for just £45 from MyWardrobeHQ for the day who said on Sunday that she was “very, very happy.” Notably, UK PM who was wearing a white shirt and navy trousers did not appear to be wearing a wedding ring. The 56-year-old British premier is understood to have picked his closest brother, Leo as his best man and provide support.

Boris’ all siblings, Jo, Julia, Rachel were also reportedly present at the wedding ceremony. The bride’s father, Matthew Symonds was reportedly not present at the Roman Catholic cathedral even though it remains unclear if he was invited by the couple. Furthermore, as per the report, Boris and Carrie are expected to hold an immediate honeymoon amid the COVID-19 situation and so that the UK PM can focus on the same. As per the Guardian report, as congratulations flooded for the newly-wed couple, Boris and Carrie are expected to take time off and celebrate their wedding with a larger group of family and friends next summer.

While the first picture of their wedding was released only on May 30, it has been reportedly confirmed that Carrie would take British PM’s last name and will be known as Carrie Johnson. The British PM was seen in a suit and his wife wore a white embroidered dress along with a headband of flowers. They got engaged in late 2019, reportedly on the island of Mustique and had a son in April 2020 which was just weeks after Boris left the hospital after being treated for COVID-19 in intensive care.

Couple to ‘celebrate’ the wedding next year

Earlier, The Sun had reported that the couple sent out invitations to “celebrate their wedding” on July 30, 2022, which had fueled the speculation that they would marry next year until the secret ceremony took place on Saturday. As per reports, Boris and Carrie married at the Roman Catholic cathedral that is just over a mile from their home. Shortly after 1:30 PM on May 29 (local time), the cathedral was apparently cleared of any visitors with the staff reportedly saying that it was going under lockdown. At least 30 minutes later, the bride arrived at the site.

As per reports, Boris and Carrie’s wedding was carried out by Father Daniel Humphreys. Reportedly, Humphreys had given the couple pre-marriage instructions and even baptised their son, Wilfred last year. With the Saturday ceremony, Jonson has also become the first UK Prime Minister to marry while in Downing Street since Lord Liverpool wedded Mary Chester back in 1822.

IMAGE: AP/Twitter