Boxer Amir Khan Hits Back At Trolls Who Criticised Him For Celebrating Christmas

British professional boxer, promoter and philanthropist Amir Khan who was recently criticized by twitter users for celebrating Christmas, being a Muslim, has hit back at them. In a Twitter post on December 26, just a day after Christmas, Amir posted a picture of him and his wife and two children dressed in matching T-shirts captioned Mummy and Daddy deer. There was also a Christmas tree behind them. Amir conveyed his wishes to users across the internet on the occasion of Christmas.

Responding to the trolls in a follow-up tweet, Amir wrote: "So shocked by all the hate I'm getting on my Twitter and Instagram for wishing everyone Merry Christmas and posting a picture with my family in Christmas outfits....".

Amir's original tweet on Christmas Day

The boxer was severely criticized for his actions on the basis of his religion. People objected and trolled the fact that being a Muslim, he was celebrating Christmas. A user wrote: "Brother Muslims are not supposed to wish, because there is wrong faith behind this. May Allah Almighty guide us all in the straight path #Ameen". This was followed by criticism of his boxing career. A user wrote: "Biggest overrated, underachieving boxer. Hopefully, Santa gave you some courage to fight the big fighters". However, such haters were also countered by others who praised the boxer. Responding to the hate tweets, a user wrote: "Amir, thank you for integrating into British culture and joining us in celebrating Christmas. Respect!". Take a look at some of the comments.

People also say Eid Mubarak to Muslims & Happy Diwali to Hindus. It’s about showing respect to each other’s faiths in a multi cultural society. — JB (@JB33119810) December 26, 2019

FairPlay @amirkingkhan I know many Westernised Muslims, especially with children who join in our festive celebrations in one way or another. It’s difficult to just hide under a rock and ignore it. And at Eid, they accept us into their culture too #religiousharmony #onegodsamegod? — Shadycobbler (@shadycobbler) December 26, 2019

Think we would all benefit from learning & involving ourselves in different celebrations across all the cultures, religions & heritage that make up the UK. — Jann Garratt (@GarrattJann) December 26, 2019

Love this😊 - Ignore the rubbish - Merry Christmas to your lovely family too 🎄🎄🎄🎄 — Alex Hollywood (@Alex_Hollywood1) December 26, 2019

Merry Christmas 🎄♥️ Amir♥️..God Bless and protect your Family always🙏🏼..Ignore the Haters..I have Many Muslim friends and I wish them on Eid .. nothing wrong in that♥️ — Maria🖤 (@_e6n11) December 26, 2019

