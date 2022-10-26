Last Updated:

Braverman Back As UK Home Secy, Here Are Political Ripples She Sent Over Last Few Weeks

The newly appointed United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak brought back Indian-origin Suella Braverman into his Cabinet as interior minister.

Suella Braverman

This came nearly a week after Braverman tendered her resignation to the earlier Liz Truss government saying, "She has breached the government rules by sending an official document from her personal email to a fellow MP."

She dubbed her action as a serious breach of ministerial rules. According to a report by The Guardian, Braverman had not resigned on her own but she was "forced" to resign as the document she sent was a draft written statement on migration that was deemed highly sensitive.

The draft was linked to immigration laws, which potentially have significant implications for market-sensitive growth forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility. Besides, in a page-long resignation letter publicised on the microblogging site, Braverman spotlighted concerns over the "direction" of the government under then Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

"Much of it was briefed to MPs.Nevertheless, it is right for me to go," read the resignation letter. Further, she asserted that she informed the issue through official channels as soon as she realised her mistake. "I have made a mistake. I accept responsibility and I resign," she wrote.

Braverman's controversial remarks against Indians put FTA in jeopardy 

Moreover, the Minister also raised serious doubts over the functioning of the Truss government and said she had concerns that the administration would not honour the manifesto commitments made by the Conservative Party before the elections. 

"Not only have we broken key pledges that were promised to our voters, but I have serious concerns about this government's commitment to honouring manifesto commitments. such as reducing overall migration numbers and stopping illegal migration." This eventually resulted in the unceremonious resignation of Liz Truss on October 21. During the election campaign, she landed her support for Sunak. 

It is worth mentioning the 42-year-old minister sparked controversy due to her critical remarks over “Indian migrants overstay in the UK.” She opined that a free trade deal agreement with India means "increasing migration of the country". Reacting to her allegations, the Indian High Commission in the UK said that India had initiated action on all cases raised with it under the Migration and Mobility Partnership.

The Times quoted government sources to say that ministers in New Delhi were “shocked and disappointed” by the “disrespectful” remarks made by Braverman, who said she had concerns about an “open borders” offer to India as part of an FTA. The likelihood of meeting the Diwali deadline for the pact, set by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, therefore diminished.

