Brexit: Documents Emerge Suggesting EU Plans On Enforcing Trade Rules On UK

As Brexit date nears with the UK only a few days away from leaving the European Union, a leaked diplomatic document suggests that EU is planning to demand the European Court of Justice to be able to enforce the trade rules. The document states that by having a defined role for the Luxembourg court which adjudicates on EU laws, the bloc would 'ensure consistent interpretation of the agreement' between both the sides.

As Britain readies itself to leave the 27-nation-bloc on January 31, it will be followed by the post-Brexit trade agreement between both the UK and the EU. However, the internal document also suggests that Brussels is planning to have an upper-hand during the talks by enforcing rules on trade, fishing, and security even after Britain being classified as a third country.

This new development comes as EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said that Britain's exit from the union and moving away from the Brussels-made laws as well as the scrutiny of judges would mean trade without any checks, which is 'impossible'. In Belfast, Barnier had said that since the UK has chosen to 'create two regulatory spaces', it will make 'frictionless trade impossible'.

Varadkar says EU will have upper hand

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has questioned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fast-track time table which suggests that the United Kingdom will strike a deal with the 27-nation European Union by the end of 2020.

According to international media reports, Varadkar has also said that the European Union will have an upper hand in trade talks with the UK after Brexit. In the same interview, the Irish PM compared both sides to soccer teams and reportedly suggested that the EU would have a 'stronger team' due to the size of its population and the market.

While Johnson is hailing Brexit by January 31 as an 'important moment in history', Varadkar thinks that it would be 'difficult' for Britain to get legal assurances from the EU. Furthermore, the Irish PM said that both sides would have to agree on a 'common set of minimum standards' that would be of 'high standards'. Varadkar had expressed his apprehensions last year about the UK leaving the EU without a deal but had later regarded his meeting with Johnson as a 'breakthrough'.

