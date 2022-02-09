Brexit Red Tape Hits UK Firms With High Costs, More Paperwork & Delays At Borders: Report

UK trade with the EU has been extensively impacted after the Brexit and companies braced for high costs, more paperwork and border delays since Britain’s withdrawal from the EU arrangement, a UK based public spending watchdog revealed on Tuesday. A report by the Public Accounts Committee on Feb. 8 found that the UK trade suffered a hit since the Brexit transition in December 2020, worsened by the novel COVID-19 pandemic. It is clear “EU exit has had an impact,” the report found, adding that there was ‘suppressed’ trade between the bloc and Britain.

New import controls at EU border in 2022

UK’s Public Accounts Committee warned about a wave of the new import controls at the border as the EU is expected to impose more Entry and Exit systems. Further disruption to trade with the EU will be expected in 2022. Since the transition period ended on 31 December 2020 for the UK, trade volumes have been suppressed by COVID-19, EU exit, and wider global pressures, stated the report. The new border arrangements in the EU have cost hefty for the UK business. “We have repeatedly raised concerns about the impact of changes to trading arrangements on businesses of all sizes and we remain concerned,” said the UK’s House of Commons Committee of Public Accounts in the ‘EU Exit: UK Border post transition’ report.

The series of juxtaposed controls such as at Dover, where EU officials carry out border checks on the UK side of the border will cause obstructions to the UK goods cargoes, the committee warned. While the UK as of yet did not impose reverse checks and has delayed this three times. “Departments and UK government officials should be doing all they can to mitigate this risk and, more generally, factoring increases in passenger and trade volumes into their planning,” it stressed. The report warned the traders and hauliers across the 27 EU member states to be mentally prepared and ready as the controls in the 2022 phase-in.

“[UK] government has ambitious plans to create “the most effective border in the world” by 2025, which includes plans to make it easier and simpler for traders to submit information on goods crossing the border. While this is a noteworthy ambition, it is optimistic, given where things stand today and we are not convinced that it is underpinned by a detailed plan to deliver it,” UK’s Public Accounts Committee said.

Northern Ireland’s future relationship with the EU and Great Britain after the Brexit, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol remains at the centre of discord, the border arrangements may further challenge the transit of the UK goods at the EU border checkpoints. As the EU prepares to introduce its new Entry and Exit System for cargoes to enter the EU in 2022, “there is a risk that it will take longer to process passengers travelling from the UK to the EU.” The British government needs to address the immediate delivery and readiness risks in introducing import controls, and have a border in place which operates effectively without further delays or temporary measures, suggested the UK’s Committee of Public Accounts on Feb. 8.