Brexit Supporters Criticise Ditchley Park's Summit That Discussed Britain's Weak Position

Prominent Brexit supporters, John Redwood, Nigel Farage and Lord Frost, have criticised those who have attended a summit at Oxfordshire’s Ditchley Park retreat, including Cabinet Minister Michael Gove, reported The Guardian. Taking to Twitter, the prominent Brexit-supporting Tory MP, Redwood wrote: "Every time the UK makes concessions to the EU they see it as weakness and treat us like a wayward dependent state. Time for the UK to show some independent spirit."

In another tweet, he wrote, " Instead of talking of sell out at private conferences the UK establishment needs to complete Brexit and use its freedoms. Pass the NI Protocol Bill so NI is fully part of the UK and take back full control of our fish for starters."

Meanwhile, the former leader of the UK Independence party, Farage wrote, "The full sellout of Brexit is underway. This Tory party never believed in it.”

Brexit supporters criticise Conservatives

The criticism against the senior Conservative figures comes after it was revealed that they had taken part in a private cross-party summit entitled: “How can we make Brexit work better with our neighbours in Europe?”, reported The Guardian. Details of the discussions, which involved front-bench MPs from both main parties, as well as diplomats, foreign policy experts, and prominent business figures, were shared.

“The main thrust of it was that Britain is losing out, that Brexit is not delivering, our economy is in a weak position,” said a source with knowledge of the summit to the Observer.

Former Brexit negotiator and ex-cabinet minister Lord Frost said: “Brexit doesn’t need ‘fixing’". It needs this Conservative government, elected with a huge mandate on a Brexit programme, to fully and enthusiastically embrace its advantages instead of leaving the field to those who never wanted it in the first place,” reported The Mail. The UK politicians who participated in the summit included: