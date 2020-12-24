Brexit Trade Agreement With EU Likely Before End Of Transition Phase: Report

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are expected to agree on a historic post-Brexit trade deal, overcoming the obstacles faced in the last several months. According to The Guardian, Johnson and Leyen are likely to sign the trade agreement on a telephone call today. The two leaders will then announce the agreement via a press conference in London and Brussels.

No tariffs on goods

The trade and security agreement will reportedly ward off tariffs or apply quotas on all goods and will also have provisions for future arrangements on key bilateral issues such as civil nuclear cooperation, transportation, etc. According to the report, Prime Minister Johnson informed his cabinet about the deal late last night. Johnson reportedly claimed that the deal respects the sovereignty of both sides, which was the matter of serious contention during the negotiations in the last couple of months, mainly over fishing rights.

According to the report, the United Kingdom and the European Union have agreed on the hardly-fought on the fishing rights issue. Eric Mamer, the spokesperson of Ursula von der Leyen, tweeted last night that the negotiations will continue throughout the night and teased Brexit-watchers saying that there might be a conclusion next morning.

#brexit work will continue throughout the night. Grabbing some sleep is recommended to all brexit-watchers at this point. It will hopefully be an early start tomorrow morning... — Eric Mamer (@MamerEric) December 24, 2020

Earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had warned the public and businesses to be prepared for a no-deal exit on January 1 and had said that an Australia-style deal with the EU was possible after the end of the transition phase. Johnson, however, had said that he would do his best to reach an agreement with the EU.

The United Kingdom left the EU on January 31, 2020, and is currently in its transition phase trying to secure a deal, with speed-breakers being fishing rights, governance, and level playing fields. The United Kingdom wants to take back control of its water, however, the European Union is seeking access as most of its ships fish in the English waters 89-90 percent of the time. The bloc has threatened to impose tariffs on Britain's products if the UK doesn't allow its ships to fish in English waters.

