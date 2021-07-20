'Brick Dinos' Exhibition: Dinosaurs Made From Lego Bricks Go On Display In UK's Norwich

Dinosaurs built from Lego bricks are going on display in the Brick Dinos Exhibition in the United Kingdom. The Lego bricks have been created by artist Warren Elsmore feature in the exhibition. The Brick Dinos exhibition featuring more than 500,000 standard blocks and elements began on July 19 and will end on August 30.

Brick Dinos Exhibition

The exhibition features a range of pre-historic creatures that include dinosaurs, tiny insects, four-metre-long raptor-like masiakasaurus et, according to The Forum Norwich website. The exhibition is organised at the Forum. Although the exhibition is free, people need to have tickets to attend the exhibition. The Brick Dinos exhibition features more than 500,000 standard blocks and elements, reported BBC. One of the model masiakasaurus contains more than 30,000 bricks. The Brick Dinos team has worked with palaeontologists to ensure that the models of these creatures are as accurate as possible.

Warren Elsmore told BBC that building dinosaurs from Lego is a "really nice challenge" as lego bricks are square and dinosaurs are not. Elsmore added that he has created archaeopteryx that was one of the earliest known birds and was nearly the size of a modern raven. He added that models of all the creatures have been either created by him or his team from the Lego pieces. Elsmore was fascinated with Lego bricks since his childhood days and added that there are no limits to building anything from Lego bricks. He admitted that they face challenges about building Lego models as they need to create sculptures that look natural, Jayne Evans told BBC that the forum is "excited" to open after 18 months as the restrictions have been eased in the United Kingdom.

IMAGE: elsmorew/Instagram