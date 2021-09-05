Bride Hitchhikes With Cop To Wedding After Vintage Car Breaks Down On Highway; Watch

Even foolproof planning could lead to unpredictable mishaps like chipped sandals, a stain on the wedding dress, or a car break down, on the most-awaited day in a bride's life. One such catastrophe happened on Lydia Fletcher's (now Lydia Evans-Hughes) on her wedding day, when her vintage ride to the venue broke down in the middle of the A55 highway after five miles of 'ghost ride.'. According to Lydia, it was the "worst that could happen" after having to postpone the wedding twice due to a pandemic, Evening News reported.

The bride, along with her parents Yvette and Alan, were on their way to St. Mary's Church on Eccleston when the car "gave up like a ghost." "I was worried I would have to climb over the crash barrier and be left stood at the side of the road," Lydia told Nottinghamshire Live. However, the day turned around for her and she not only made an eye-catching entry to reach the altar on time but also did it with a pristine wedding dress.

The local police inspector gives her a ride

The miserable bride was spotted by North Wales Police Inspector Matt Geddes, who was passing through the area. He decided to offer the bridal party a lift to the venue, leading to the bride being hitchhiked to her own wedding. Inspector Geddes expressed his pleasure to have been able to help the stranded party. He informed that the revellers were elated to see the unusual arrival of the bride in a car with a blaring blue siren. While speaking to the Mirror, he also added that being stuck at the side of a busy road on the A55 route is not a pretty picture. He blessed the couple and wished them a happy life on his way out of the dramatic wedding. The above image was shared by one of Lydia's friends Beth Taylor on her social media account.

Wales Traffic Department took to Twitter to share the rare personal mission accomplished by one of their officers. "The course of true love never did run smooth. Our traffic officers arrived on the scene this afternoon to help assist a bride in a broken-down vehicle," Traffic Wales wrote online. The police department congratulated the newlyweds. In return, the bride and groom also expressed their gratitude towards the self-less deed undertaken by the staff who ensured that their special day was celebrated.

Image: Unsplash (representative)