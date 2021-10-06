Bride To File Case Against Wedding Venue For £150,000 After Slipping On Spilled Drinks

A wedding venue is one of the most important aspects of the day for the bride and the groom as it holds memories of a lifetime. However, this did not hold true for Cara Donovan. The bride is filing a case against the owner of award-winning marriage venue for £150,000, after she slipped on a spilt drink on a wedding dance floor, breaking her elbow. According to Metro.co.uk, she has claimed that the wedding reception was held at Leez Priory. Cara Donovan has claimed that the Leez Priory staff did not stop the guests from bringing their drinks to the dance floor.

Bride sues wedding venue

The incident happened in September 2018 and Donovan, now a mum-of-two said she has been in pain even after three years. She is unable to go back to her job as a special needs teacher. She has claimed that the tables were placed by the edge of the dance floor. She added that people brought their drinks to the dance floor which spilt on the floor making the surface slippery. Donovan is filing case against Country House Weddings Ltd, which runs the 16th century Tudor manor house.

Reportedly, it was once voted Best UK Wedding Venue by magazine readers. Donovan's lawyer Philip Goddard has informed that during the evening, the people with their glasses of drink would pass through the dance floor or would dance on it. Goddard mentioned that as the surface became wet and due to the lights, the people on the dance floor were unable to see spilt drink on the floor. Goddard has mentioned that after the injury, Cara Donovan was unable to write, drive, use a keyboard.

