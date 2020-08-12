Britain: Colourful 'silent Lightning' Engulfs The Night Sky, Residents Mesmerised

People in the UK witnessed a mystical event of colourful lightning that engulfed the night sky that left many mesmerized as well as stunned on the night of August 10. Several videos making rounds on social media depict the purple sky across the city of Manchester, with vibrant lightning striking without any sign of rain or thunder. As many as 50,000 lightning struck in a matter of 24 hours, as per reports. Taking to Twitter, a user named Jessica Louise shared a 28-second clip portraying the unexplained phenomenon that left many intrigued.

The unnatural display of light beamed in the murky sky providing the watchers a spectacular view. Recorded on phone, Jessica captioned the video as “beautiful” bolts of lightning coming from the weirdest storm she had ever witnessed. Instantly, many users perched on the comments thread to inquire whether anyone was able to hear the sound of thunder to establish the source of mystical lightning. “Are you hearing any thunder yet?” a woman wrote. “Awesome what are those red blinking lights?” asked another curious user. “Heard a couple of distant rumbles, guess it's getting closer,” updated the third.

Among the amazing photos on twitter of last night’s #lightning across the UK- this from Wales is one of the most beautiful and terrifying. Is there any doubt remaining that our increasingly extreme weather is a result of #climatechange? pic.twitter.com/VahtZFz3hI — SOSCA (@SOSCA78038284) August 12, 2020

Torrential rain was 'predicted'

UK Met Office issued a warning that the flashes of fast lighting and bad weather condition could cause the residents “disruption.”It has also cautioned about torrential rain, hail, frequent lightning and strong gusty winds in much of England and Wales if the rain and thunder broke out, as per the report. However, despite the weather forecasts rolled out, there were no rains or thunder witnessed except for only mysterious and dazzling bolts of lightning. "So lightning can be silent if the thunderstorm is too far away to hear, but from looks of Twitter this is happening all over the UK tonight so...who is hearing the thunder?" Wondered a user on social media. “There's literally a lightning show happening right now." added another.

I have never seen so much lightning as I did last night. The most epic storm I've ever seen in the UK #StormHour @Liam_Ball92 @Joeynoble pic.twitter.com/PH6pzY6zCB — PictureMeWild (@PictureMeWilde) August 12, 2020

For the very first time I saw a thunderstorm like that in the UK 😱. Feeling in the tropics again ⛈.#Edinburgh #storm #lightning @edinspotlight pic.twitter.com/5Z1HeT0Idt — Carol Signori (@signori_carol) August 11, 2020

What is with this weird ass silent disco the heavens are treating us to?!#uk #Thunderstorms #Lightning #2020 pic.twitter.com/YkRamUmJet — Museum Ian (@trumerz) August 10, 2020

Strange Sky’s - with all the weird things happening round the world a new one has been dropped on us tonight, here in the UK 🇬🇧 silent lightning, yep no thunder at all and even stranger for the uk no rain 🌧 it’s like a scene from War of the worlds 😮 pic.twitter.com/JvBYxDgGi8 — PhantomPW (@pw_phantom) August 12, 2020

UK folk did you all see the intense silent lightning storm last night? It was so so beautiful. I haven't seen a storm like that in years, and then I was in America at the time! ⚡🌩️ — Becky of Ravenwood 🌻 (@Beck_Ravenwood) August 12, 2020

Morning, Schumates! Get a load of this lightning we've been getting here in NW UK. Photo by Day Ruddock. pic.twitter.com/8QOWSrBaYF — AJ 🎠 (@A_J_Reid) August 12, 2020

