Britain: Colourful 'silent Lightning' Engulfs The Night Sky, Residents Mesmerised

The unnatural display of light beamed in the murky sky providing the watchers a spectacular view in Britain as many recorded the phenomena on their phones.

Britain

People in the UK witnessed a mystical event of colourful lightning that engulfed the night sky that left many mesmerized as well as stunned on the night of August 10. Several videos making rounds on social media depict the purple sky across the city of Manchester, with vibrant lightning striking without any sign of rain or thunder. As many as 50,000 lightning struck in a matter of 24 hours, as per reports. Taking to Twitter, a user named Jessica Louise shared a 28-second clip portraying the unexplained phenomenon that left many intrigued.  

The unnatural display of light beamed in the murky sky providing the watchers a spectacular view. Recorded on phone, Jessica captioned the video as “beautiful” bolts of lightning coming from the weirdest storm she had ever witnessed. Instantly, many users perched on the comments thread to inquire whether anyone was able to hear the sound of thunder to establish the source of mystical lightning. “Are you hearing any thunder yet?” a woman wrote. “Awesome what are those red blinking lights?” asked another curious user. “Heard a couple of distant rumbles, guess it's getting closer,” updated the third.  

Torrential rain was 'predicted'

UK Met Office issued a warning that the flashes of fast lighting and bad weather condition could cause the residents “disruption.”It has also cautioned about torrential rain, hail, frequent lightning and strong gusty winds in much of England and Wales if the rain and thunder broke out, as per the report. However, despite the weather forecasts rolled out, there were no rains or thunder witnessed except for only mysterious and dazzling bolts of lightning. "So lightning can be silent if the thunderstorm is too far away to hear, but from looks of Twitter this is happening all over the UK tonight so...who is hearing the thunder?" Wondered a user on social media. “There's literally a lightning show happening right now." added another. 

