Britain COVID Norms: Special ‘freedom Passes’ For Those Who Test Negative Twice In A Week

In a bid to resume normal life by 2021, UK's Downing Street is planning to draft a scheme and plan of action that focuses on exemption of restrictions for people who get two COVID-19 negative tests per week. According to sources of UK’s The Telegraph, the Whitehall officials are planning to issue 'freedom pass’ for people who have either tested negative for coronavirus twice in a week having never contracted the ailment, or those who have successfully recovered and have built the immune T-cells against the infection. The strategy will put the country back to normal by next year, but the Boris Johnson administration is now mulling over the increase in testing for effective implementation of the plan.

According to the UK’s broadcaster, people who are Covid-free will be allowed to carry out day to day tasks and run businesses with adherence to the precautionary measures. A government attested document will be provided that they should be able to produce to the local police and authorities that enables them to move freely without following the movement ban imposed on the hot spot areas or the locality that witness a surge in confirmed cases. However, citizens can obtain these 'certificates' only after they test negative for the virus twice in a week and pose no health risk for society. Separately, these people will be debarred from using a protective face-covering in public if they wished. However, the plan of action requires the Boris Johnson government to conduct millions of tests a day to give the UK citizens those privileges. The move is also aimed at safeguarding the trade and commerce and the economy that is deeply impacted as the UK had entered the second lockdown amid the alarming surge of second wave infections.

Brits advised to stay at home

UK’s government has imposed a four-week lockdown in England, effective November 5, which ends on December 2. Under the new restrictions in order to stem the dread of the fast-rising trajectory of the COVID-19 cases, the citizens were advised to stay at home as all non-essential businesses, shops, pubs, and gyms were shut down. Assuring the citizens, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a live-streamed conference that the lockdown will end ‘automatically’ in a month. In a nationwide address that will be convened by the UK’s PM later, he will announce the Covid Winter Plan and the post-lockdown restrictions. The businesses such as the gyms and beauty salons have remained concerned about reopening post-December 2 as speculations continue to loom about the safety protocols that can effectively reduce the COVID-19 transmission.

