Britain Expresses 'deep Concern' Over China's Security Law For Hong Kong At UN

The UK has raised ‘deep concerns’ over China’s national security law in Hong Kong to the UN on June 16. Britain’s permanent representative to the UN, Julian Braithwaite said to the Human Rights Council that the new legislation approved in China’s ceremonial parliaments threatens the autonomy of the former British colony which came under the Chinese rule under ‘One Country, Two Systems’. He said that the imposition of such a law is in “direct conflict” with China’s international obligations under the Joint Declaration which is a treaty signed by UK and China with the UN. Therefore, UK called on China to engage with people in Hong Kong to ensure its freedom.

UK ambassador to UN said, “The UK is deeply concerned by China’s plan to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong, which would undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy and could threaten its rights and freedoms.”

“We urge China to engage with Hong Kong’s people, institutions, and judiciary to ensure it maintains Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy and rights and freedoms,” he added.

Earlier, UK, Australia and Canada had issued a joint statement to express ‘deep concern’ over the same. The legislation which was introduced in China’s Ceremonial parliament on May 22 was expected to draw criticism. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne have said in the statement that the law proposed by China would “clearly undermine” the principle of the system under which Hong Kong came under Chinese rule in 1997.

Lam calls opponents of bill 'enemy of people'

In the latest development over China’s controversial national security bill in Hong Kong, the city’s leader Carrie Lam has said that people who are trying to ‘smear’ Asian superpower’s effort are the “enemy of the people”. Just last month China had announced a plan to introduce legislation in Hong Kong to deal with secession, subversion, terrorism and interference of foreign nations. Most nations including US, Australia, UK have jointly criticised China’s bill and believe that it endangers the autonomy of the former British colony which became a part of the mainland under ‘One Country, Two Systems’.

