Britain Leaves The European Union In Few Hours, But What Really Changes?

Britain is just a few hours away from leaving half a century-old European Union membership and being identified as the third country. The historic move to leave the 27-nation bloc is scheduled for January 31 at 11:00 pm (2300 GMT) after joining the union in 1973.

However, even though most changes in Britain will not be immediate, it is essential to know what will exactly differ for the UK once it moves out from under the EU's umbrella. The changes will occur in the transition period negotiated between London and Brussels which would reportedly allow both sides to nurture the future relationship.

Changes after Brexit

Lose Parliamentary representation in the EU

Apart from Britain leaving the EU followed by Johnson's optimistic message, a lot of changes for Britain in theory and in practice. Immediately after leaving the bloc, UK will still be following EU law and its courts. However, Britain will lose 73 of its members of the parliament seats in the European parliament including Brexiteers like Nigel Farage.

Furthermore, in future EU summits, Johnson would require a special invitation to participate in them. Britain will also initiate trade talks with the EU but they will only be applicable after the transition period gets over on December 31, 2020. Reportedly, travel firms have assured people that nothing would change with subject to the travels until the transition period ends.

Trade talks and other regulations

Apart from the lack of representation of British MP's in EU, a trade agreement will be negotiated as the UK will leave the single market and customs union. With a free-trade accord, Britain will move around goods around the EU without extra checks or extra charges. However, if a deal is not negotiated, UK goods importing to the EU will be accompanied by tariffs along with other trade barriers.

Johnson is currently pushing for a 'Canada-style' agreement, which is modelled on EU's arrangement with Ottawa. The deal is also known as CETA and it removes nearly 98 per cent of taxes on the traded goods, however, some restrictions still remain. However, the UK PM is hoping for an accord negotiated in 11 months which initially took seven years to be finalised. Therefore, a trade agreement even though is likely, it is still not certain.

While trade is the main concern of most Brexit critics, other things that would also need negotiations to include law enforcement, aviation standards and safety, access to fishing waters, supplies of electricity and gas, licensing and regulation of medicines.

Immigration

In terms of immigration, only little will change on January 31 as Britain will still remain the part of Europe's single market until the end of the transition period. Therefore, the UK will keep its border open for EU citizens. According to international reports, there are chances of EU migration to drop significantly if the British government does not extend the transition period.

What happens to North Ireland?

The most disputed aspect of the entire process remained the 300-mile border UK will share with the Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic (in EU) since the morning of February 1. The borders will remain open for the next 11 months, but committees from both sides will resume meetings to derive a future settlement. The existing 'Northern Ireland Protocol' which prevents a hard border on the island of Ireland will be removed.

A Difficult time ahead

According to international reports, the transition period will be more difficult than actual Brexit. In just 11 months, Britain is hoping to negotiate a trade deal with the European Union which could lead to adverse effects on the economy for both sides.

Four years ago 52 per cent Britons backed the decision of Brexit while 48 per cent wanted to be a part of the union, Splitting the country between 'Leavers' and 'Remainers'. However, this political chaos in London came to an end with the snap December 12 general elections when UK PM Boris Johnson's Conservatives won a majority.

(With Agency inputs)

