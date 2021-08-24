Britain 'not In The Mood' To Evacuate Everyone Out Of Kabul Post US' August 31 Deadline?

As the deadline to withdraw the US troops from Afghanistan approaches, countries including Britain, Spain and France have shown disinterest in evacuating their citizens as well as Afghans from the war-torn country. US President Joe Biden has fixed August 31 as the deadline to pull up the US soldiers from Afghanistan despite 20 years of Western training and assistance. On August 24, Tuesday, Britain Defense Secretary Ben Wallace conceded that “we're not going to get everybody out of the country” before the U.S.-led mission ends on August 31.

One of the evacuees on a British plane turned out to be a person on a U.K. no-fly list.

Earlier today, the United Kingdom (UK) says it has evacuated nearly 8,600 people including Afghans from Kabul in recent days. Also, the Defense Secretary informed about the evacuation of as many as 2,000 UK and Afghans in the last 24 hours. According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), one of the evacuees on a British plane turned out to be a person on a U.K. no-fly list. The individual was identified on arrival in Britain was investigated and judged “not a person of interest” to security services, said UK Defense Secretary.

US President may extend August 31 deadline

Though US President Joe Biden has not ruled out extending the evacuation deadline beyond August 31, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will press Biden for an extension. However, soon after the reports of possible extension published by several media, a firefight outside Kabul’s international airport killed an Afghan soldier, highlighting the jeopardies of exodus efforts as the Taliban warned that any effort by American troops to linger their departure to give people extra time to flee would provoke a reaction.

Other countries are also not in the favour of evacuation beyond August 31

On Tuesday, soon after Spain declared to halt the rescue operation from Afghanistan, a French Minister reportedly said that the country would continue the evacuation of French as well as Afghans in the country till the US troops are "guarding" the war-torn country. The chief of staff for Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told French Prime Minister Jean Castex if America would not stick to their "red line", then the evacuation operation would not continue beyond August 27, Friday.

