Britain Starts Distributing COVID Vaccines To COP26 Participants Ahead Of Climate Talks

Britain has started sending anti-COVID vaccines to climate talk delegates who are going to participate in the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) next month. The vaccines are being sent to participants who cannot access them at home and the first jabs will be administered by the end of the next week.

The COP26 conference, which was scheduled to happen in 2020, will now be conducted from 31 October to 12 November in Glasgow and will be attended by delegates from over 190 countries.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, several parts of the world have not received vaccinations or have access to proper health facilities. With this in mind, British health authorities have said that a nation that is poor and has no access to COVID-19 vaccines will be provided vaccines, and participants who have not yet been inoculated against COVID-19 will get the jabs shortly. The British COP26 envoy, John Murton, took to the microblogging platform Twitter and said that the vaccines are being sent and the vaccination drive will start next week and second jabs will be given to delegates before COP26.

"At the G7, the PM announced the UK would enable COVID vaccinations for all delegates coming to COP that couldn’t access them locally. Delegates registering for COP were invited to indicate whether they sought this support, "said Murton.

Earlier, the United Nations Framework for Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) announced on its website that the British government has offered COVID vaccines to registered parties and media representatives who have not yet received the same.

The COP26 climate talks aim to discuss the world's climate concerns, and the objective of the event is to achieve net-zero emissions by the year 2050. As per the global agreement which took place in Paris 2015, the events will also focus on maintaining the global average temperature below 2 degrees celsius till the end of this century.

