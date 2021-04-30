Britain To Host Global Summit In 2022 To Speed Up Vaccine Development For Future Pandemics

Britain on April 30 said that in 2022 it would host a “fund-raising summit” with Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEIP) for vaccine research and development. According to a press release, the United Kingdom is using its presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations to highlight the need to prepare for future pandemics in light of the devastating consequences of the coronavirus. The UK said that the summit with CEIP would support the body’s goal of cutting the development time for new vaccines to 100 days in future pandemics.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, “Global health is at the heart of the UK’s G7 presidency. No one is safe until we’re all safe and this last week has seen more global cases of COVID-19 that at any point in the pandemic. We must all work together to strengthen health security”.

Hancock added, “The UK’s leadership in developing a vaccine that can be used around the world has been vital in the fight against COVID-19. We look forward to working with CEPI to speed up vaccine development, creating a global solution to ensure we’re better prepared for future pandemics”.

Global health is at the heart of the UK’s G7 presidency. No one is safe until we’re all safe.



We look forward to working with @CEPIvaccines to speed up vaccine development, creating a global solution to ensure we’re better prepared for future pandemics.https://t.co/RWY6S3lkxs — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) April 30, 2021

Plan to 'eliminate risk of future pandemics'

The 2022 summit is aimed at raising investment from the international community, however, it is still not clear which government or organisations would be invited to attend. As the announcement comes ahead of the UK-hosted G7 Foreign Development Ministers meeting on 3-5 May, Britain said that global health would be on the agenda of the upcoming meeting. In May, the UK would also urge international partners to work to strengthen global health security.

Richard Hatchett, Chief Executive of CEPI, said, “Now is a moment to capitalise on the rare alignment of political will, practical experience, and technical and scientific progress emerging from Covid-19 to prevent such devastation happening again”.

He added, “CEPI has laid out an ambitious plan that aims to dramatically reduce or eliminate the risk of future pandemics and the UK has embraced the central pillar of that plan – the aspiration to compress vaccine development timelines to as little as 100 days – as part of its G7 agenda”.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that the UK has been leading the international response to the COVID-19 pandemic, using its diplomatic weight and development expertise to help develop and distribute vaccines, support the global economy and encourage international collaboration. The country is one of the largest donors to the COVAX AMC. CEPI, on the other hand, has also played a vital role in the formation of COVAX and co-leads the initiative alongside the World Health Organization, Gavi, and Unicef.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)