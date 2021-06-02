Britain To Procure AstraZeneca Vaccine Shots To Combat COVID-19 'beta' Variant

UK will order more jabs from Oxford’s AstraZeneca to combat the ‘beta’ Variant B.1.351, first found in South Africa and boost vaccination drive. COVID-19 cases dipped by 4.3 percent compared with the previous seven days for the first time, and zero deaths were recorded across the country. However, as fears loomed that the new variants circulating might turn dominant, UK sought to ramp up vaccination by procuring extra doses of AstraZeneca shots.

Britain's Health ministry previously procured close to 100 million vaccine doses from AstraZenenca and has since administered 80 percent of the vaccines, with only 10 percent to 18 percent of its population relying on the domestic supply, according to multiple reports.

Earlier, in a move to stop "stigmatising" countries, the WHO changed the names of the SARS-CoV-2 variants. The variant found in India has been labelled Delta, the variant found in South Africa has been named Beta, and the variant found in Brazil has been named Gamma. Meanwhile, the Kent variant found in the UK was labelled as Alpha. The second variant that spread across the UK was the South Africa variant now referred to as B.1.351.

In April, Public Health England (PHE) in the UK had announced that there were "dozens" of Beta variant COVID-19 cases identified in Wandsworth and Lambeth, including the variant with a "double mutation” first originated in India. The variant has been of particular concern as it was more virulent with two mutations in the spike protein. The UK classified it as the "variant under investigation”. As recently, Britain witnessed a surge of the new cases mainly from variants that were detected in South Africa and India, the country scrambled to procure more jabs to speed up its inoculation process.

Indian scientist advises to halt reopening

In an advisory to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration, an Indian-origin scientist cautioned that the UK is in the early stages of the third wave of coronavirus and must halt reopening. Professor Ravi Gupta, a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) advised the British Prime Minister to postpone his June 21 plans of lifting restrictions amid the imminent threat of the fresh outbreak. Gupta had earlier warned the UK that the vaccines might infuse a “false sense of security” as people let the guards down in wake of new variants spread.

The University of Cambridge academician told UK broadcasters that the UK government must postpone all COVID reopening measures for June 21 “by a few weeks” due to “exponential growth” in coronavirus cases of the variant of concerns that first originated in India. Boris Johnson's Tory government has been facing mounting pressure to reconsider the roadmap to reopening on the June 21 date, which seeks to relax the most restrictive measures in place across England.