Britain To Withdraw Judges From Hong Kong’s Top Court Citing National Security Law

UK's top judicial body has announced that it will withdraw all its serving judges from Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal in defiance of the rule of draconian national security law. UK Supreme Court President Lord Robert Reed in a statement said that he has handed his resignation together with Vice-President Lord Patrick Hodge, a move that is now being followed by eight other British judges in condemnation of the law of the People's Republic of China that punishes dissent and criminalize secession of Hong Kong, subversion against the Chinese government. The UK judges that are stepping down have been serving at the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal since the autonomous city’s control was handed to China in 1997.

China 'legitimising oppression' in Hong Kong

On Tuesday, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told British reporters that the presence of the British judges in the court has risked “legitimising oppression,” and has curtailed restrictions on freedom of expression. She derided Hong Kong authority's “oppressive” acts against British members. “We have seen a systematic erosion of liberty and democracy in Hong Kong,” said Truss. “Since the national security law was imposed, authorities have cracked down on free speech, the free press, and free association,” she went on to add. “The situation has reached a tipping point where it is no longer tenable for British judges to sit on Hong Kong’s leading court, and would risk legitimising oppression.” Further Truss welcomed the decision “wholeheartedly” and said that she supports the withdrawal of the British judges from the Hong Kong court.

UK Supreme Court President Lord Robert Reed said in a statement: “The courts in Hong Kong continue to be internationally respected for their commitment to the rule of law. Nevertheless, I have concluded, in agreement with the Government, that the judges of the Supreme Court cannot continue to sit in Hong Kong without appearing to endorse an administration that has departed from the values of political freedom, and freedom of expression, which the justices of the Supreme Court are deeply committed.” UK’s deputy prime Minister Dominic Raab cited Hong Kong’s national security law as deteriorating the freedom situation in the autonomous city. “It has shifted too far from the freedoms that we hold,” he said, adding that the law makes freedom of expression in the state a criminal offence.

“This flies in the face of the handover agreement we have had with China since 1997 and, having discussed at length with the Foreign Secretary and the president of the Supreme Court, we regretfully agree that it is no longer appropriate for serving UK judges to continue sitting in Hong Kong courts,” Raab said in a statement published by UK’s Foreign Office. “I thank our judges for being a bastion of international rule of law in Hong Kong over the past 25 years.”

According to the UK, National Security Law violates the high degree of autonomy of executive and legislative powers and independent judicial authority, provided for in the Joint Declaration. UK Supreme Court has continued to assess the situation in Hong Kong carefully in consultation with the UK Government and has found that the National security Law affects the legislation. “It has become increasingly untenable for the UK Government to endorse UK serving judges sitting on the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal,” read the statement.

Image: AP