Britain's MI5 May Get More Control Over Anti-extremism Programmes After MP Amess' Murder

Following the assassination of Conservative lawmaker Sir David Amess, the UK government is looking to revamp its approach for the government's counter-terrorism programme, 'Prevent,' reported news agency Sputnik citing The Times. According to the government officials, MI5, Britain's domestic counter-intelligence and security agency, might be given more control over the country's anti-terror programme.

Ali Harbi Ali, Amess' alleged killer, was supposedly referred to Prevent a few years ago, but his actions were not thought to be extreme enough to alarm MI5, reported the British daily. "The role of teachers, National Health Service (NHS) workers, and religious leaders should be 'limited in judging' when an individual should be pursued," officials stated.

Mark Francois proposes changing of Online Harms Bill to 'David Law'

Meanwhile, the British MP, Mark Francois has proposed changing the current Online Harms Bill to 'David's Law,' in memory of the murdered politician. On Monday, October 19, politicians from all parties assembled at the House of Commons for a minute of silence in honour of Amess. Francois paid tribute to Sir David, calling the 69-year-old one of his closest friends and political mentors, and vowed to use his time in parliament to overhaul the social media regulations. While authorities are looking into whether there are any links to Islamist extremism and have not linked the assassination to MPs being targeted online, Amess' allies sought a crackdown claiming the slain leader had expressed increased concern about threats and toxicity in public discourse, reported The Guardian.

UK government to pass an online safety bill

According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), the assassination of Amess came five years after a labour leader was killed on June 16, 2016. Cox was a member of parliament for Batley and Spen, and she was stabbed to death in West Yorkshire. Cox's 53-year-old gardener was convicted of her murder and other crimes related to the occurrence in the case. It should be mentioned here that the UK government is mulling to pass an online safety bill that will impose new obligations on social media companies to police illegal and dangerous content, however, how that will be defined has sparked significant debate. The Office of Communications (Ofcom) will monitor compliance, and the measure is expected to move forward after pre-legislative review, which is expected to report in early December, reported The Guardian.

(Image: AP/Twitter/ @Gordon Corera)