British Airways Plane Forced To Abort Landing Amid High Winds Due To Storm Corrie

The Storm Corrie which wreaked destruction and devastation throughout the United Kingdom over the weekend has become responsible for another near-miss accident at London's Heathrow Airport on Monday involving a British Airways passenger plane. This breathtaking incident was witnessed when the British Airways Airbus A321 plane battles to land at the airport amid Storm Corrie. Further, the pilot’s efficient way of tackling the plane during his struggle to land has led to praise the pilot by the airline, Independent reported.

Storm Corrie ravaged the UK last weekend, wreaking havoc with wind speeds of up to 92mph, killing two people, putting thousands without electricity, shutting schools, as well as cancelling trains.

Further, the live streaming platform, Big Jet TV captured this shocking footage. It has captured that the British Airways plane was almost flipping as it approached in heavy gusts, forcing the 'touch and go' action, which required the pilot to lift off and re-approach for a second landing attempt, as per the Daily Mail. The tail of the plane can be seen touching the runway's surface as the tip is elevated, with what the video recorder characterised as a "tail strike," Independent reported.

British Airways plane struggles to land at London's Heathrow airport amid Storm Corrie

According to witnesses, paint dust particles have been spotted shooting from the plane's tail as it touched the ground during the wobbly landing attempt. As the plane reaches the runway, the jet seems to shake from side to side before leaning severely to the left, while balancing on the left wheels. Following it, the plane's tail seems to hit the tarmac as the pilot fights to keep it from tumbling. The plane then departs the runway and flies back into the air for another attempt.

A British Airways spokesperson stated, “Our pilots are highly trained to manage a range of scenarios, including extreme weather conditions, and our flight crew landed the aircraft safely. Our customers and crew all disembarked as normal,” Daily Mail reported. Later that day, the plane took off again, this time for a trip to Geneva and returning, as per Independent.

Furthermore, an unnamed Airbus A320 pilot informed the PA news agency that it was a "standard incident which happens all the time."

(Image: Unsplash/ AP)