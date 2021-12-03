British Airways Set To Use Sustainable Aviation Fuel To Cut Jet Emissions: Reports

British Airways (BA) has committed to utilising aircraft fuel generated from recycled cooking oils and other domestic waste that will be manufactured at scale in the United Kingdom. On Thursday, December 2, the airline announced that it has inked a deal with a refinery in North Lincolnshire to purchase thousands of tonnes of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The airline claimed that it would add up to the equivalent of 700 transatlantic flights on a Boeing 787 with net-zero carbon emissions, according to a report by The Guardian. The airline is expected to use SAF as early as 2022 in order to power its flights.

By 2030, British Airways has pledged to power 10% of its flights with SAFs. The airline has collaborated with US fuel suppliers, and also invested in a potential waste-to-fuel plant in the northeastern part of England. The agreement with Phillips 66's Humber refinery will provide commercial production of greener jet fuel to the UK sooner than expected. While SAFs still emit carbon dioxide during flight, the airline claimed that recycling reduces "lifecycle CO2 emissions" by more than 80% when compared to standard jet fuel.

Sean Doyle, the CEO of British Airways, described it as "another significant step" towards attaining net-zero carbon emissions. "The United Kingdom has the resources and capacities to be a global leader in the development of SAF, and scaling up production requires a true partnership between business and government," he was quoted as saying by The Guardian. International Airlines Group (IAG), BA's parent company, was a pioneer in committing to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 - but mostly through offsetting, which environmentalists are sceptical about. Although airlines and manufacturers have suggested that electric passenger planes might be in operation by 2035, sustainable fuels are viewed as the sole medium-term answer for reducing aviation emissions, especially for long-haul trips.

United Airlines flew first commercial aircraft using 100% sustainable fuel

It is pertinent to mention here that on Wednesday, December 1, US-based carrier United Airlines made history in aviation history when it flew the first commercial aircraft using 100% sustainable fuel in one of two engines. The plane took off from Chicago's O'Hare airport and landed in Washington. According to the company, one of United's new Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes, carrying 100 passengers, flew with 500 gallons of sustainable fuel in one engine and 500 gallons of regular jet fuel in the other.

