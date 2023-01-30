British Army No Longer Top-level Fighting Force: Senior US General To UK Def Sec Wallace

A senior general from the United States army privately told United Kingdom Defence Secretary Ben Wallace that the British Army was no longer regarded as a top-level fighting force, Sky News reported citing defence sources. The sources said that the UK's decline in war-fighting capability, which was already followed by decades of cuts to save money, needed to be reversed quickly, especially since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Bottom line... it's an entire service unable to protect the UK and our allies for a decade," one of the defence sources said.

Speaking about current UK PM Rishi Sunak, the sources said that Sunak had failed in his role as a "wartime prime minister" unless he took urgent action agains the growing threat in Moscow. Some suggestions included increasing the defence budget by at least £3bn a year; halting a plan to shrink the size of the army even further; and easing peacetime procurement rules that obstruct the UK's ability to buy weapons and ammunition at speed.

"We have a wartime prime minister and a wartime chancellor," one source said. "History will look back at the choices they make in the coming weeks as fundamental to whether this government genuinely believes that its primary duty is the defence of the realm or whether that is just a slogan to be given lip service."

British Army's lack of abilities: Facts

The facts say that the UK armed forces would run out of ammunition "in a few days'' if called upon to fight, reported Sky News. The UK also lacks the ability to defend its skies against the level of missile and drone strikes that Ukraine is currently enduring. It would additionally take five to ten years for the army to be able to field a war-fighting division of some 25,000 to 30,000 troops backed by tanks, artillery and helicopters

"Some 30% of UK forces on high readiness are reservists who are unable to mobilise within NATO timelines - so we'd turn up under strength", said the sources. The majority of the army's fleet of armoured vehicles, including tanks, was built between 30 to 60 years ago and full replacements are not due for years.