British Army Officer Becomes First Woman To Pass Gruelling Paratrooper Course

A woman from Britain has become the first female officer to pass the brutal Parachute Regiment entry test ever since it first opened for women in 1990. According to media reports, Capt Rosie Wild, 28, passed the P Company course to earn her maroon beret which many men fail to do. Several women in the past have attempted the P Company test, which is also known as All Arms Pre-Parachute Selection (AAPPS) but failed to pass the test.

Read: Soldiers Participate In Para Drop Event For The Bicentenary Celebration

Awarded with Sword of Honour

As per reports, Capt Wild was awarded the maroon beret of the Parachute Regiment, also known as Paras on Tuesday, however, she will not join the regiment. Capt Wild will join 7 Regiment Royal Horse Artillery, the regiment provides offensive fire support to Colchester-based 16 Air Assault Brigade and is equipped with the 105mm Light Gun. Capt Wild joined the Army three years ago in 2017 when she was presented with the Sword of Honour for being the best intake of the year.

Read: Captains Nikhil Maurya & Tarun Rathee To Lead Indian Army's Parachute Regiment On Jan 26

Brig John Clark, commander of 16 Air Assault Brigade in a statement to UK Army website said, "She is a trailblazer and we hope that her achievement will encourage other women to have a go". Brig John further added that a more representative force will make them stronger. As per reports, Capt Wild's brutal Parachute Regiment entry test involved, marching 16 kilometres while carrying 16 kilograms backpack in under less than two hours.

Read: Navy's MiG-29K Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Goa; Pilots Eject Safely, Parachutes Visible

Other endurance test involved, carrying a 60 kg telegraph pole as a team of eight soldiers covering over 3.9 km, completing 3.5 km steeplechase followed by an assault course, running 3.2 km with backpack and rifle within 18 minutes, completing an ariel assault course designed to test a candidate's ability to overcome fear, marching 32 km with backpack and rifle within four hours and 10 minutes, carrying 79 kg stretcher for more than 8 km as part of a team of 16 soldiers.

Read: PUBG Revamps Its Parachute System, Changing The Way Players Freefall Onto The Map