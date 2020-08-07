British Chancellor Rishi Sunak On Being UK's Next PM: 'Oh Gosh, I Don’t Have That Desire'

British chancellor Rishi Sunak has said on August 7 that he does not have the desire to be UK’s next Prime Minister. However, according to reports, he confessed to being exhausted by working round the clock to combat the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak. In an interview with Time Radio, when the UK’s foreign minister was told that he looked tired and was asked if the COVID-19 crisis had hampered with his desire to be UK’s PM, Sunak said, “Oh gosh, I don’t have that desire”.

Sunak has been at the forefront of dealing with the economic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak that has now infected over 300,000 people in the country with 46,498 deaths, as per Johns Hopkins University tally. After reportedly investing hundreds of billions of pounds on cushioning the crisis prevailing in UK economy, there has been speculation that Rishi Sunak could one day replace current UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

However, in the radio interview, UK finance minister said ‘I’m tired’ and admitted not being able to see his family due to the global health crisis and is also being forced to miss gym sessions. He also apologised for looking tired and added, “I will take that as an instruction to try and revitalise myself over the coming weekend to be a bit more bright and bushy eyed next week”.

Read - UK Considering Coin To Commemorate Mahatma Gandhi After Rishi Sunak Pens Letter In Support

Read - Rishi Sunak Unveils 1.57 Bn Pounds Arts, Culture COVID-19 Rescue Package

Sunak hands pay rise to key workers

Just a few weeks ago, Sunak announced an inflation pay rise to essential workers amid the coronavirus outbreak noting the immense hard work done by teachers, doctors, and law enforcement officers. According to Britain’s Treasury Department, it would benefit the large strata of the nation. Sunak had reportedly said the past few months have made people aware as to how important the public sector is for the country. He further called them 'a reliable source'.

The UK Treasury Department also highlighted that teachers and doctors will see the highest rise in pay, 3.1 per cent and 2.8 per cent, respectively. Police and prison officers will also benefit from having a 2.5 per cent rise in pay. Reports suggest that around 900,000 workers will benefit all across the country.

Read - UK: Chancellor Rishi Sunak Opens Up About Facing Racist Abuse While Growing Up

Read - UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Hands Pay Rise To Key Workers Amid Coronavirus Crisis