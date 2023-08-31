British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace Resigns, Rishi Sunak To Announce Replacement

UK's Secretary of Defence Ben Wallace has tendered his resignation on August 31, Thursday after months of speculations that he would step down from his role. As Wallace has quit his position, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a successor later today. “That’s all folks! Been a privilege to serve this great nation,” Wallace wrote on X as he announced his resignation. Wallace had declared his intentions to quit back in the month of July.

Wallace, in his resignation letter, said that he is leaving the British military “more modern, better funded and more confident” as compared to when he assumed office in 2019.“The Ministry of Defence is back on the path to being once again world-class with world-class people,” he said. UK's Defense Secretary iterated that he is quitting "due to personal reasons" as he "wanted to invest in the parts of life that I have neglected, and to explore new opportunities.” A reshuffling of Sunak’s Cabinet is expected in September. Rumours are rife that Wallace wants to pursue a career in the hospitality industry.

British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, who is expected to appoint a new Defence Secretary today, praised Wallace’s “strategic foresight” in dealing with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine. Sunak said that Wallace played “an instrumental role” in the British troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.

Who could replace Wallace?

Wallace played a pivotal role on August 28, 2021, as the British military personnel exited the war-torn Afghanistan on cargo planes that departed from Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport. Wallace, during his tenure, led the UK’s evacuation efforts via Operation Pitting, bringing to a close almost twenty years of UK military involvement in Asia.

In his letter, Wallace, the MP for Wyre and Preston North, underscored the challenges in handling of threats while holding office under the British government. He spoke about the Salisbury poisonings, the poisoning of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia by nerve agent Novichok in Wiltshire, the Afghanistan withdrawal, and the conflicts in Sudan and Ukraine. “Ever since I joined the Army I have dedicated myself to serving my country,” the outgoing British Defense Secretary said. “That dedication however comes at a personal toll to me and my family,” he continued.

Wallace said that after much reflection, he has “taken the decision to ask that I be allowed to step down. I won my seat in 2005 and after so many years it is time for me to invest in the parts of life that I have neglected, and to explore new opportunities,” he said. Wallace stressed that the British Ministry of Defence is “back on the path to being once again world-class”. UK’s cabinet secretary emphasised that it was a “privilege” for him to serve PM Rishi Sunak and his predecessors. As he quits, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, John Glen, and the former Defence Secretary Liam Fox are speculated to be the top replacements that Rishi Sunak may name.