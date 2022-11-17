British Finance Minister Admits 'UK Is In Recession', Announces Tax Hikes & Spending Cuts

During the much-awaited Autumn statement, UK's finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Thursday said that the UK is in a recession. He has announced tax hikes and outlined spending cuts as well, as per a report from CNBC. The tax hikes are estimated to be around £25 billion and the spending cuts are around £30 billion. Windfall taxes have been raised from 25 percent to 35 percent. It is to mention that windfall taxes refers to levy on energy profits.

During his address to the House of Commons, the UK finance minister said that unfunded tax cuts are dangerous, referencing the September mini-budget that was introduced during Liz Truss' tenure as British PM. The mini-budget introduced by the Liz Truss government led to a crisis in the UK's financial markets and capital flight. The UK finance minister said that his measures will reassure the financial markets, adding that he is working with the Bank of England in "lockstep".

Bringing down inflation is the priority for UK government

Jeremy Hunt further highlighted the necessity of coordination between the UK's fiscal policy and monetary policy. UK PM Rishi Sunak has said that bringing down inflation is the priority of the government. UK's inflation has touched a 41 year high, and right now it is hovering at around 11.1 percent. ″We must continue a relentless fight to bring (inflation) down, including a rock-solid commitment to rebuild our public finances,” Hunt said, indicating his priority was to bring down inflation. The tax hikes have been implemented to raise the amount of revenue Rishi Sunak's government has. Hunt has kept out the NHS from spending cuts, to ensure the Tory government does not suffer at the ballot box as the NHS plays a crucial role in the life of Brits and spending cuts for the NHS is an unpopular policy decision.

In his autumn statement, Hunt in fact stated that the NHS budget will be increased by £3.3 billion in each of the next two years. The British government has also decided to raise pensions, so that it takes account of the current inflation. Which means that pensions will be going up by at least 10.1 percent. He mentioned that, "the government's priorities are stability, growth and public services. We will also protect the vulnerable because to be British is to be compassionate." His statement is in line with Rishi Sunak's statement that "tough times are ahead" but the government will do its best to be "fair and compassionate".