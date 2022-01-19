British Forces To Receive Special Medal For Evacuation From Kabul In August 2020

The British Armed Forces who helped in the evacuation operation at Kabul airport in August last year will receive a special medal for their work, informed the UK's Ministry of Defence. British Armed Forces personnel will be given a medal featuring a new clasp reading "Operation Pitting", honouring their contribution to the evacuation of more than 15,000 people from war-torn Afghanistan. Among the other armed forces who participated in the educational operation, popularly called "Operation Pitting," were members from the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force. The weeks-long education operation that took place at the Kabul airport is marked as one of the largest British evacuations after the Second World War. Permission to honour the British Army was given by the Queen.

British forces to receive 'Medallic Recognition' for carrying out largest evacuation since WW2

I’m delighted that Her Majesty The Queen has given permission for a special medal be awarded to all those who deployed to Kabul in August last year, honouring the heroism of those who carried out the biggest emergency evacuation for decades and rescuing 15,000 people. pic.twitter.com/rHJVuGbL0B — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 19, 2022

"I'm delighted that Her Majesty the Queen has given permission for a special medal to be awarded to all those who deployed to Kabul to honour their heroism in the face of extreme adversity. Operation Pitting will go down as one of the great achievements of our UK Armed Services and their civilian counterparts in the post-war era. The whole country can be immensely proud of their tireless work to bring men, women, and children to safety. They represent the very best of us, "wrote Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Twitter.

In an hour of crisis, the UK's Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, praised the armed forces for showing "true heroism, bravery, and dedication." As the security situation worsened by the hour, our servicemen and women stepped up and delivered the largest British evacuation since the Second World War. They will rightly receive medallic recognition for their efforts, "he said. Meanwhile, Shadow defence secretary John Healey also welcomed the decision and said, "Troops involved in the Kabul airlift totally deserve a medal."

2021 Kabul airlift

After the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Kabul and the fall of the US-backed Ashraf Ghani government in Afghanistan, the Taliban took control of the country in mid-August last year. People by the hundreds of thousands rushed to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in an attempt to leave the war-ravaged country with the Taliban as its new rulers. Armed forces from various countries participated in the evacuation procedure, and more than 122,300 people were evacuated in less than a month, including about 5,500 US nationals and 5,000 British nationals, as well as citizens from various countries and vulnerable Afghans.