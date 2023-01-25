British Foreign Office Confirm Death Of Two Missing Britons At Russia-Ukraine Frontline

Chris Parry's death, who risked his life on a daily basis trying to evacuate as many people as he could from the frontline, has been confirmed by his family, as per a BBC report. The confirmation of the death comes after the UK foreign office releases an official statement about the same. Earlier this month, the Russian mercenary group Wagner had claimed the body of one of the men had been found.

Chris Parry with his mate Briton Andrew Bagshaw was last seen heading to the city of Soledar on January 6. Bagshaw's family said the duo was attempting to save an elderly when their cars were hit by a shell, reported BBC. However, the family of Chris parry said the men had died while "attempting a humanitarian evacuation" amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

UK foreign office confirms the deaths of two

"It is with great sadness we have to announce that our beloved Chrissy has been killed along with his colleague Andrew Bagshaw whilst attempting a humanitarian evacuation from Soledar, eastern Ukraine," wrote Rob, Christine, and Katy Parry in a statement issued by UK Foreign Office reported BBC. Further, they shared that Parry had spent months in the war zone where rescued hundreds of civilians from some of the most dangerous parts of the frontline. They also talked about his personality and called him a " confident, outward-looking, and adventurous young man".

"He lived and worked away as a software engineer but Cornwall was always his home. He loved rock climbing, cycling, running and skydiving and wanted to travel the world." read the statement.

"We feel so privileged that he chose our family to be part of," the statement said, which was signed by family members Rob, Christine, and Katy Parry. Also, the Brish Foreign Office has requested privacy for the family during these times of sorrow.

In one of the rescue operations, the 28-year-old parry had rescued a family who had lived in a basement for months, reported Sky news. "I picked up a woman and she had four young children from the age of five to 12, and they had been living in their basement under occupation since March. Her husband had been taken by the Russians, so of course they're extremely concerned about him," said Chirs Parry while sharing one of his rescue operations. Further, he added, "But when they came here and they got out and we got them a bed and lights are on, they give me a big hug - they're just overwhelmed with joy but also at the same time that's when the shock really hits them."