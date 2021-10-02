British Fuel Crisis: Army To Deliver Petrol At Forecourts From Next Week, Says UK Govt

UK government on Friday announced that the British Army will be deployed from Monday to deliver fuel to the garages to mitigate the country’s continuing fuel supply crisis that has, in recent days, spurred physical altercation among the angry drivers. As many as 200 military personnel are taking the training at haulier sites to be deployed in the coming week to help the Boris Johnson administration to relieve the situation of the chaos at the petrol and diesel bunks for more than a week.

UK’s fuel crisis intensified in the past week with numerous pumps and stations running dry, approximately 37 percent according to a Petrol Retailers Association. Pumps having no fuel prompted mass closures amplified due to an estimated 100,000 HGV drivers and lorry staff shortage, which the experts are blaming on the Brexit policies and the COVID-19 pandemic. In the worsening scenario, the fuel crisis has pushed the consumers to panic buying, and unnecessary storage of the petrol in empty bottles. Long queues of vehicles waited halfway across the roads earlier this week, and brawls spewed at the forecourts with knives pulled out in instances of road rage.

I'd urge everyone to go about their business in the normal way and fill up only when you really need it. pic.twitter.com/ZIDpq3SnZg — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 28, 2021

[Fuel tankers are filled at the Valero Manchester Terminal, in Manchester, England. Credit: AP]

[A closed petrol station in Manchester, England. Credit: AP]

No access to showers or toilets in UK, EU drivers say: 'No thankyou' PM Johnson

EU lorry drivers ridiculed the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he eased the immigration policies to allure the truck drivers to fill job vacancies. 10 Downing Street announced in a statement this past week that the British government will offer 5,000 temporary visas to foreign truckers as the supply chain broke. “Why return to England to pee in a bottle on the M25?” they asked, as Polish lorry drivers questioned Johnson’s “3-month” work offer to save the UK out of the fuel crisis that has disrupted the supply chain and caused inflation in petrol prices. Truckers in the EU and Poland have rejected the proposal of the UK government saying that Britain has some of the worst conditions for drivers in Europe. They further stressed that they wouldn’t quit their stable, better-paid jobs to migrate abroad to the UK to “pee in a bottle on the M25.”

“Britain is just one of many countries [for drivers] and in many ways, the job market is less attractive. The pay isn’t the greatest, the standards for drivers are terrible,” a British media outlet, Metro, quoted a statement of a Polish lorry driver.

[A sign referring to the lack of fuel is placed at the entrance to a petrol station in London. Credit: AP]

Some of the Glasgow-based drivers complained about the UK’s deteriorating facilities on the motorway arguing that the parking at service stations in the rest of Europe is free, while the UK charges at £30 and drivers have no access to the toilets. Many drivers in the EU complained about the shortcomings in UK’s infrastructure, stating that they would not go back. “No thank you, prime minister,” they reportedly said, as the UK’s visa offer only lasts until 24 December.

In order to tackle the immediate week-long fuel supply crisis, the Boris Johnson administration said in a statement that it will now deploy the military to transport fuel from next week to the forecourts under “Operation Escalin”. UK’s Ministry of Defence, in a separate statement, informed that the troops were gearing up with training at haulier sites and will soon start distributing the fuel along with at least 100 drivers. UK PM announced the decision of roping in the British Army at a Conservative Party’s annual conference, where he said, that the fuel situation was under control amid the national outrage.