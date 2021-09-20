British Gardner Grows 839 Tomatoes From Single Stem, Sets New World Record

A British man, who practices gardening as a hobby has harvested a total of 839 tomatoes from a single stem, setting a new world record. The number of tomatoes grown by Douglas Smith is nearly double the previous world record. He is a resident of Stanstead Abbotts; England and he had planted the seeds of tomatoes in March earlier this year. He began harvesting the tomatoes in September.

Smith stated growing tomatoes from March 2021, he directly used seeds and spent a lot of time nurturing the plant to grow them perfectly and set the world record. Previously in 2020, he grew the largest tomato that weighed 3.1 kilograms and had a circumference of 27.5 inches. Whenever Smith got stuck or had any issues with the plants, he would always refer to the scientific papers available to improve his tomato growing skills.

Smith grew 839 tomatoes in his house garden

Smith later said after breaking the world record that he spent nearly 3-4 hours a week working to grow these tomatoes. He said that he planted a tomato seed inside an 8×8 feet greenhouse in the garden in his house’s backyard. This is not the first time Smith is mentioned in the news for tomatoes as last year, he grew Britain’s largest tomato plant. However, he has gone a step ahead and according to the SWNS news agency, he harvested a total of 839 tomatoes that having a cumulative weight of 4.24 kilograms.

By profession, Smith is an IT Manager and has always used the analytical approach to grow tomatoes. He invited the local priest and a police officer from the local police station to witness and verify the tomato counting for the Guinness World Records. He video recorded the entire plucking process of the tomatoes from stems so that it could be verified for Guinness World Records. Earlier, the record was held by Graham Tanter. He set the record in 2010 when he grew a total of 448 tomatoes off a single stem. Tweeting about his record, Douglas wrote, "So today I went for a Guinness World record attempt for 'most tomatoes on a single truss/stem'. Today, we counted 839 tomatoes vs the current WR of 488!! Awaiting verification from Guinness in due course."

Image: Twitter/Sweetpeasalads