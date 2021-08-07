Last Updated:

Watch | British High Commissioner Eats Dosa With Hands After Netizens Suggest, Wins Hearts

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis admitted on Twitter that netizens were right in suggesting that Dosa “tastes better” when it is eaten by hands.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Alex Ellis

IMAGE: Twitter


British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis took to Twitter to admit that netizens were right in suggesting that Dosa “tastes better” when it is eaten with the hands. Posting a video of himself eating the South Indian dish with hands and then expressing how delicious it tasted through expressions, Ellis declared that 92% of the Twitter is “correct.” Ellis posted the video on August 5 after questioning his followers on August 4 about how he should eat the dosa. On Thursday, Ellis said in the caption of the video that it was ‘Ekdum Mast’ in Hindi. The video has already garnered over 281.2k views with thousands of likes and comments. 

‘One more task for you’

Impressed with the British High Commissioner to India eating dosa with hands, several internet users lauded him. One of the Twitter users also gave Ellis ‘one more task’ mentioning that South Indians use only the right hand while eating and not left. Another one said that next time, the UK official should pour two cups of Sambhar on it and then relish the dish. One of the netizens said that “a lot of Indian cuisine tastes much better with hands.” Several others were seen listing down step by step how the dosa would taste even better. 

READ | Sonu Sood gives tips on how to make the perfect dosa on the sets of film; watch

Alex Ellis CMG was appointed as the new British High Commissioner to India succeeding Philip Barton KCMG OBE, said the UK government on January 5 this year. Alexander Ellis was part of the British Cabinet Office as Deputy National Security Adviser before being appointed as the High Commissioner to India. 

Following the announcement by the UK government, Ellis said in a statement that he is “very excited” to visit India along with his wife and son. Calling India a “great country”, the newly-appointed British High Commissioner to India lauded “great job” done by the nation and even foresaw “huge opportunities” for UK-India collaboration.  Ellis also noted that India is the first nation that he has previously lived in outside of Britain, at least 35 years ago. 

READ | Allu Arjun's daughter makes him 'most unforgettable dosa' inspired by 'Nana's dosa step'

“VERY excited to be going to India, with my wife and son, as British High Commissioner. Great job, great country, huge opportunities for collaboration...Returning to the first country I lived in outside the UK, 35 years ago,” said Alex Ellis.

READ | Hanuma Vihari shuts down unfair 'Masala Dosa' troll in style, fans left in splits

IMAGE: Twitter
 

READ | UK Envoy enjoys Masala Dosa; poll on 'use hands or fork & knife?' gets friendly replies
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND