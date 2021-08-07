British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis took to Twitter to admit that netizens were right in suggesting that Dosa “tastes better” when it is eaten with the hands. Posting a video of himself eating the South Indian dish with hands and then expressing how delicious it tasted through expressions, Ellis declared that 92% of the Twitter is “correct.” Ellis posted the video on August 5 after questioning his followers on August 4 about how he should eat the dosa. On Thursday, Ellis said in the caption of the video that it was ‘Ekdum Mast’ in Hindi. The video has already garnered over 281.2k views with thousands of likes and comments.

92% of Twitter is correct! It tastes better with the hand. ✋



ಮಸಾಲೆ ದೋಸೆ | ಬೊಂಬಾಟ್ ಗುರು👌 | एकदम मस्त 🙌 https://t.co/fQJZ3bKfgW pic.twitter.com/xoBM2VEqxD — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 5, 2021

So South India; how do I eat tomorrow’s dosa? — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 4, 2021

‘One more task for you’

Impressed with the British High Commissioner to India eating dosa with hands, several internet users lauded him. One of the Twitter users also gave Ellis ‘one more task’ mentioning that South Indians use only the right hand while eating and not left. Another one said that next time, the UK official should pour two cups of Sambhar on it and then relish the dish. One of the netizens said that “a lot of Indian cuisine tastes much better with hands.” Several others were seen listing down step by step how the dosa would taste even better.

Sir, one more task for you. We south indians use only right hand for eating. No left hand used for eating. — Shishir Kannantha (@shishirak) August 5, 2021

Hahaha too cute 😍

next time

1.take a bite of dosey

2.collect some potato palya from that dosė fold palya from that piece of dosey

3.dip it in chutney, enjoy masale dosė

U should definitely try authentic ಮಸಾಲೆ ದೋಸೆ in @VidyarthiBhavan

I would love to host you boss 😊@arunadiga — Meena (@meenabg) August 6, 2021

Sure.. we are more than happy to host him here 😊🙏 — Vidyarthi Bhavan (@VidyarthiBhavan) August 6, 2021

Now you are ready to face the next challenge of calling it a Dosa & Dosey ( in karnataka). After that, you will notice that Karnataka dosey is not served with Sambhar ! It's a Tamilnadu tradition.

Welcome to Incredible India ! The cuisine changes in every neighborhood. — Anup kumar (@nammaAnup) August 5, 2021

Next step.. practice to eat with one hand so you can use the other hand to touch water glass or open tap to wash hand… — J Thesma (@JThesma) August 5, 2021

Omg, you are so cool 😂😂 Have a nice stay at our Bengaluru. — Prabhasini (@cinnabar_dust) August 5, 2021

Alex, looking forward to seeing you in this too! pic.twitter.com/PpYx9QqshS — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) August 5, 2021

Alex Ellis CMG was appointed as the new British High Commissioner to India succeeding Philip Barton KCMG OBE, said the UK government on January 5 this year. Alexander Ellis was part of the British Cabinet Office as Deputy National Security Adviser before being appointed as the High Commissioner to India.

Following the announcement by the UK government, Ellis said in a statement that he is “very excited” to visit India along with his wife and son. Calling India a “great country”, the newly-appointed British High Commissioner to India lauded “great job” done by the nation and even foresaw “huge opportunities” for UK-India collaboration. Ellis also noted that India is the first nation that he has previously lived in outside of Britain, at least 35 years ago.

“VERY excited to be going to India, with my wife and son, as British High Commissioner. Great job, great country, huge opportunities for collaboration...Returning to the first country I lived in outside the UK, 35 years ago,” said Alex Ellis.

