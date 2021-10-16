British-Iranian Aid Worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Loses Court Appeal Against Sentence

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian relief worker, has lost her court appeal against a second prison sentence in Iran. On October 16, her family stated that there had been no court hearing, but that her lawyer had been told of the decision. She was sentenced to five years in prison in 2016 after being suspected of plotting against the dictatorship, and later on, in April she was sentenced to another year in prison on grounds of 'spreading propaganda.' She spent the remaining year of her sentence on parole in Tehran with her parents. However, there are fears that Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be sent back to prison.

Her husband, Richard Radcliffe, told the BBC that his wife was waiting for the call to summon her back and that she was traumatised at the prospect of returning to prison. "I don't think it will happen immediately but I think it's only a matter of time. She's being used as a bargaining chip" Richard Radcliffe was quoted as saying by the BBC. Since her incarceration in 2016, Mr Ratcliffe has not seen his wife in person.

"Could now be returned to prison at any time," the BBC reported citing MP Tulip Siddiq, who represents the family's north London area. She urged Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, to act quickly to obtain her release. Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was working as a project manager for the Thomson Reuters Foundation when she was kidnapped in April 2016 after taking her daughter to Iran to celebrate the Iranian New Year and see her parents.

Human Rights Groups accuse Iran of hostage-taking tactics for gaining concessions

When Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe visited Iran, Iranian authorities claimed she was trying to destabilise the regime in Tehran, and Iran's Revolutionary Guards accused her of directing a foreign-linked hostile network. She is one of a handful of Western passport holders being held by Iran in what human rights groups describe as a hostage-taking tactic aimed at gaining concessions from other powers. Her husband claims she is being held captive for a £400 million ($550 million) debt owed by the UK to Iran for a tank contract that was never completed. In March, then-UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab accused Tehran of exploiting Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe in a "cat-and-mouse game" to gain diplomatic leverage, saying her treatment "amounts to torture."

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP