In a bizarre and cold incident, a British national has acknowledged keeping a pensioner's dead body in a freezer for two years. He has, however, denied using the deceased's bank card for purchases or cash withdrawals. John Wainwright, aged 71, reportedly passed away in September 2018, but his body wasn't discovered until August 22, 2020, because it was kept in a freezer by his flatmate, the Metro reported.

Shockingly, Wainwright's cause of death is yet unknown. It is believed that the crime occurred while the two were residing in a flat in Birmingham's downtown Cleveland Tower, Holywell Head. Damion Johnson, 52, of the UK admitted on Tuesday to the charges of preventing Wainwright's proper and legal burial in Derby Crown Court. He has also been charged with fraud by false representation.

Damion Johnson has denied all charges of fraud

The 52-year-old denied three counts of fraud by false representation linked to using Wainwright's bank card for purchases, cash withdrawals from ATMs, and money transfers to his account between September 23, 2018, and May 7, 2020, The Independent reported. Judge Shaun Smith KC notified Johnson that his trial date is November 7.

Raglan Ashton, who was requesting mitigation, reportedly in response to the judge's inquiry about Johnson's defence said, "He says he was not acting dishonestly, specifically that he maintains that he was entitled to the funds in Wainwright's account."

Johnson claims entitlement to the funds

He claims that the money was his and that he was therefore entitled to it because it was agreed that it would be paid jointly into Wainwright's account, according to The Independent. It said, "The arrangement was that monies would be paid jointly into Wainwright’s account, so essentially he maintains that it was his funds in Wainwright’s account and in short he was entitled to them."