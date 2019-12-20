British Man Shares Honest Video On Social Media, Says 'I've No Friends'

A British man named Mark Gaisford has shared a video on social media that has struck a chord with netizens instantly. The video starts with the man admitting to being lonely and having no friends at all. In the video, the man tries to aware people of the fact that there are a staggering number of men, across the United Kingdom who've got very few if any people as friends.

Video of a lonely man

18 per cent of men do not have a close friend and 32 per cent have no one they counted as a best friend. Mark Gaisford's painfully honest video suggested the fact mentioned in the middle of the video is absolutely true as he himself is living without any close friend. After explaining that he has some wonderful colleagues but he can't go out on long walks with them, Mark decided that he should go out and socialise to make good friends.

Mark decided to join a meet-up group at a pub, where men come together to socialise and make good friends. Before going inside the pub, Mark mentioned the fact that he is nervous and cannot go there with his camera kit. However, after leaving the pub, Mark looked very happy and said that he had a great evening and enjoyed his time with a great group of people. Mark said that he wouldn't necessarily call them friends yet, but they can be in the future.

For his wonderful video with a meaningful message, Mark is receiving messages from all over the world for inspiring generations of young men and spreading awareness about loneliness and friendless environment. Mark also recommended people to go out and socialise with people and also make friends with them to avoid being lonely. Gaisford's video was part of an initiative launched by Britain's Minister for Loneliness Mims Davies, who aims to create a culture where people feel more comfortable while talking about being lonely.

