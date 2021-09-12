British Monarchy May Cease To Exist In Two Generations: 'Wolf Hall' Author Hilary Mantel

The British monarchy, which traces its history to over 1,000 years ago, could be gone within two generations, according to British writer Hilary Mantel. The Wolf Hall novelist said in a recent interview that it is “very hard” to understand the idea behind a monarchy in the modern world when people are just seen as celebrities.

Speaking at an interview with The Times, Mantel said informed that the British royals trace their history back to William the Conqueror, who invaded England in 1066. She mentioned that she admired the devotion of Queen Elizabeth and her heir, Prince Charles, and added that she thinks that they do their work as well as anyone possibly could and take it as seriously as anyone could.

However, when asked how long the monarchy had left, Mantel, who is best known for her Wolf Hall trilogy that traces the rise of a blacksmith's son, Thomas Cromwell, to become Henry VIII's chief minister, said that “back of the envelope” calculation was just two generations. She added that it is “very hard” to understand the thinking behind the monarchy in the modern world when people are just seen as celebrities. If her views turn out to be true, Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandson, Prince George, who is third in line to the throne, will not become king.

‘Last big era’ of British monarchy

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Mantel suggested that the British monarchy is in its “last big era”. Earlier in May, the celebrated author spoke at length to the Daily Telegraph about her work and the Royal Family as an institution. She had questioned whether the Queen is “the only person who really believes in the monarchy now.”

When asked about the monarchy, Mantel replied by saying that she thinks it is the “end game”. She said that she doesn’t know how much longer the institution will go on or if it will outlast Prince William. However, she added that she thinks that it will be their “last big era”.

Further, Mantel went on to say that she wonders if Queen Elizabeth is the only person who really believes in the monarchy. She also added that the Queen believes that she cannot cease to be a monarch as “she made those promises to God”.

“It’s such a cliché to say, but what a lonely position to be in,” Mantel had said. Last month, the celebrated novelist had triggered anger in Britain by saying that England was now a washed-out place that ran on the “memory of power”. Mantel described Brexiteers as "callow opportunists", and said that she would like people to stop shouting and start listening.

(Image: AP/Facebook)