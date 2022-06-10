A court in a separatist-controlled breakaway region of eastern Ukraine on June 9 issued death sentences to two Britons and one Moroccan national, who were captured while fighting for the Ukrainian army against Russian forces. A court in the pro-Russian, self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) accused them of acting as "mercenaries" for Ukraine, according to Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti. The three detainees, British citizens Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, and Moroccan national Brahim Saadoune, were held captive by Russian forces in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol in April, according to DPR authorities.

The three will be executed, according to RIA Novosti. In a statement issued on June 8, the Ukrainian government stated that it considers all foreign volunteers to be members of its armed forces and lawful fighters entitled to treatment as prisoners of war under the Geneva Conventions.

UK's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss condemns the sentencing

The conviction of two British citizens who fought for Ukraine in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) was criticised by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on June 9. The British Foreign Secretary stated that the judgement has "no legitimacy." Truss tweeted, "I utterly condemn the sentencing of Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner held by Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine. They are prisoners of war. This is a sham judgment with absolutely no legitimacy. My thoughts are with the families. We continue to do everything we can to support them."

Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, were found guilty of plotting a violent takeover of power amid the ongoing war by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic. The UK government, however, claimed that the ruling was invalid and that the two should be held as prisoners of war.

British soldiers accused of being "mercenaries"

After clashing with Ukrainian troops, the men were accused of being "mercenaries." According to Russian news organisation RIA Novosti, the three will face a firing squad. Further, Interfax, a Russian news agency reported that they will be entitled to appeal their sentences.

Aiden Aslin, who is engaged to a Ukrainian woman, is seeking Ukraine's citizenship. He joined the country's marines in 2018. Shaun Pinner was residing in Ukraine since 2018, and he is married to a Ukrainian, and is serving in the Ukrainian military for the fourth time. Although Ukrainian authorities have no authority over Russian POWs, they are in talks with the Russians about possible prisoner swaps.

"Continue to work with Ukrainian authorities to try and secure the release of any British national who were serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Downing Street said in a statement.

