British MP Virendra Sharma Goes In Self-quarantine After He Shows Symptoms Of Coronavirus

British MP Virendra Sharma on March 16 announced that he was going into self-quarantine for seven days as a precautionary measure against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to Twitter, he revealed that he had some of the symptoms. This comes as the virus-infected over 1,391 and killed 35 across the British mainland.

On the advice of NHS 111 I am self isolating for seven days as a precaution. I have some of the symptoms, but no confirmation of COVID-19.



My office will not be open, but you can still contact me and my team by phone 0208 571 1003 or email sharmav@parliament.uk pic.twitter.com/gyfqW3xx6N — Virendra Sharma MP (@VirendraSharma) March 16, 2020

The Labour MP went on to say that his office would not remain open during the period of isolation. However, constituents could contact him and his team. Talking about the upcoming budget debate scheduled for later this week, he said that he was disappointed that he won’t be able to participate.

The politician from Ealing Southhall further said that he would be working for the best interest of his consultants even during his isolation and that work to hold the government accountable would be on. In his tweet, he also advised his constituents to contact NHS 111 in case they feel ill and follow the advice of health officials.

UK Steps Up Communication

This comes as British officials introduced daily televised press conferences with medical experts in an attempt to combat growing criticism of the U.K.’s cautious approach to the Coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his chief scientific and medical advisers will address the nation Monday as Britons demand to know why the U.K. unlike most of its European neighbours have not closed bars and restaurants, banned large events or shut schools to slow the spread of the COVID-19 illness.

