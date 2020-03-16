The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

British MP Virendra Sharma Goes In Self-quarantine After He Shows Symptoms Of Coronavirus

UK News

British MP Virendra Sharma on March 16 announced that he was going into self-quarantine for seven days as a precautionary measure against the deadly COVID-19 

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
British MP Virendra Sharma goes in self quarantine after he shows symptoms

British MP Virendra Sharma on March 16 announced that he was going into self-quarantine for seven days as a precautionary measure against the deadly COVID-19  pandemic. Taking to Twitter, he revealed that he had some of the symptoms. This comes as the virus-infected over 1,391 and killed 35 across the British mainland. 

Read: Odisha Government Tightens Up Its Security Ahead Of One Case Of Coronavirus In The State

The Labour MP went on to say that his office would not remain open during the period of isolation. However, constituents could contact him and his team. Talking about the upcoming budget debate scheduled for later this week, he said that he was disappointed that he won’t be able to participate.

The politician from Ealing Southhall further said that he would be working for the best interest of his consultants even during his isolation and that work to hold the government accountable would be on. In his tweet, he also advised his constituents to contact NHS 111 in case they feel ill and follow the advice of health officials. 

Read: Can The Coronavirus Live On Paper? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About It

UK Steps Up Communication

This comes as British officials introduced daily televised press conferences with medical experts in an attempt to combat growing criticism of the U.K.’s cautious approach to the Coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his chief scientific and medical advisers will address the nation Monday as Britons demand to know why the U.K. unlike most of its European neighbours have not closed bars and restaurants, banned large events or shut schools to slow the spread of the COVID-19 illness.

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Iran Asks IMF To Provide Its First Loan Since 1962

Read: Austrian Airlines To Suspend Regular Flights From March 18 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shatrughan Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Nagma praise PM Modi on SAARC leadership on coronavirus
CELEBS HAIL PM MODI ON SAARC MEET
Rahul
RAHUL GANDHI MISQUOTES HIMSELF
ED
ANIL AMBANI, NARESH GOYAL SUMMONED
Abhishek Singhvi
SINGHVI SLAMS BJP FOR EX-CJI NOD
IPL
FRANCHISES SUSPEND TRAINING CAMPS
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES