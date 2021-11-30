British MPs Call For Law Amendments To Assist Troubled Young Hongkongers To Flee To UK

The members of the United Kingdom Parliament are pressing for new regulations to make it easier for Hong Kongers to flee to the UK, as they have been facing protest charges. Nine out of 10 Hong Kong residents who are facing sedition charges are too young to get any benefit from the UK visa scheme, which would allow them to escape to Britain, The Week reported.

The data were released on Sunday by Hong Kong Watch, an advocacy organisation, ahead of a parliament discussion this week on proposed migration law revisions that would make it easier for persons with British national (overseas) (BNO) status to relocate to the UK, as per the Guardian. Those who were born after 1997 are now unable to leave Hong Kong under the BNO visa process unless they are accompanied by a parent who has BNO registration.

During or after the huge demonstrations that rocked Hong Kong in the year 2019, over 10,000 people were detained. According to the figures, 93% of the more than 1,000 people who tried to flee in July this year were under the age of 25.

Further, another 49 persons under the age of 25 were arrested under the national security legislation. Tony Chung, a 20-year-old student activist, was sentenced to 43 months in prison last week on charges related to pro-independence social media posts, the Guardian reported.

Following a crackdown on protesters that drove people to escape the country, the UK introduced the BNO visa scheme, which allowed BNO bearers and their immediate family members to apply for committed visa entries, which is a pathway to British citizenships.

According to the Guardian, millions of individuals had registered during the first few months, but the persistent concern was that those born after 1997, are not entitled to migrate to the UK under the system unless they are joined by a parent who has BNO status.

Hong Kong Watch claimed that the visa scheme has "left behind" younger generations in its present situation, and urged for the adoption of a border bill revision postulated by Damian Green, which has the support of at least 12 Conservative British MPs, such as Tom Tugendhat (Head of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee), and former Tory party leader Iain Duncan Smith. The proposal would allow the Home Secretary to extend the BNO visa system to Hongkongers aged 18 to 25 with a BNO-holding parent.

"Many of these pro-democracy campaigners are in danger of being prosecuted by the intolerant Chinese Communist party and its representatives in Hong Kong. I urge the government to think carefully about helping these people too," citing Duncan Smith, the Guardian reported.

(Image: AP/ Representative Imge)