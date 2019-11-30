British PM Refuses To Talk About His Kids, Says 'they Are Not Taking Part In Election'

In a radio interview, Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to tell the number of kids he has after he was confronted by a single mother for his controversial remarks on their upbringing. The Prime Minister is known to not reveal his family details publicly on several occasions.

Johnson refused to talk about family

Boris Johnson was pressurized to talk about his kid when he was confronted for making demeaning remarks on the children who are brought up by single mothers. He said in his statement that, such children are, “ill-raised, ignorant, aggressive and illegitimate". Johnson is said to have four kids from ex-wife Marina Wheeler, one daughter from his extra-marital affair, along with a controversy where he is a father to another kid from his affair.

Johnson during the radio interview was asked, how many kids he has, to which he replied that he loves his kids and they are not taking part in the upcoming election, therefore it's baseless to talk about them. He further added that he thinks that people are more interested in knowing his election mandate and how his government will contribute to the growth and development of the nation. He was further questioned for his controversial remark on the upbringing of single mothers. Johnson said that it was "outrageous" that married couples have to contribute finances for the single mothers who wish to procreate without men.

On the other hand, a woman named Ruth challenged the remarks made by Johnson and accused him of being reluctant to talk about his family. Johnson also said that the statement given by him was written 25 years ago when he was not part of politics. Angela Rayner, Shadow education secretary who became a mother at the age of 16 also called the statements by the PM as "appalling and hypocritical".

