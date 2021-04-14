British PM Boris Johnson Truncates His India Tour Citing COVID-19, Will Meet PM Modi

After postponing his visit to India, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cut short his trip to the subcontinent due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, his spokesman said on Wednesday. While there is no official confirmation from Downing Street yet, the British PM's spokesman said affirmed that Johnson would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit, as scheduled. Earlier in January, Boris Johnson had called off his visit to New Delhi following the imposition of a fresh lockdown in view of the mutated Coronavirus spread back in the United Kingdom.

The UK PM is set to arrive in India on April 26, marking his first major foreign tour after Britain's exit from the European Union. According to media reports, Johnson's trip to India will focus on high-level discussions with the Indian government and business leaders. While the details of the UK PM's visit have not been confirmed yet, it is speculated that Johnson might also visit Chennai during his tour. Significantly, PM Modi is also set to meet his British counterpart at the G-7 meet in June later this year.