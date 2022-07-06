UK Health Minister Sajid Javid resigned late Tuesday, reckoning that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had “lost his confidence”. Minutes later, Johnson’s long-time ally Rishi Sunak also stepped down from his position as Finance Minister, leaving the incumbent administration splintered.

Both the resignations have dealt a blow to the Conservative leader, who was already on a downward path vis-a-vis public approval and Cabinet confidence.

What did Javid, Sunak write about Johnson?

In his missive, Javid - a senior Cabinet colleague of the embattled PM - wrote that both the British crowd and Parliament have lost their confidence in the government's competency. “The vote of confidence last month showed that a large number of our colleagues agree,” the former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care said. He added that he believes that the situation had no chance of changing under Johnson’s rule, therefore, he said, “You (Johnson) lost my confidence too”.

“The tone you set as a leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party, and ultimately the country. Conservatives at their best are seen as hard-headed decision-makers, guided by strong values. We may not always have been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest. Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public is concluding that we are neither," Javid wrote.

Merely 10 minutes later, Rishi Sunak posted his resignation asserting that he had always supported Johnson even in the times when he had to “compromise”. Sunak wrote, “I have always tried to compromise to deliver the things you want to achieve. On those occasions where I disagreed with you privately, I have supported you publicly”. He said the public expects the government to be conducted properly, competently, and seriously-- something that he said were standards worth fighting for.

PM Johnson blanketed by a spate of scandals

Johnson is not only marred by a spate of scandals, including the recent Partygate which also had Sunak involved, but was also survived a no-confidence motion and had two by-poll defeats for his party. On top of that, the Prime Minister is under fire for his handling of the jolting Chris Pincher Scandal. Pincher stepped down from his position as a chief government whip after facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

Speaking to BBC about it, the crisis-hit British Prime Minister admitted that it was a “big mistake” to appoint Pincher to the position despite knowing about his misconduct. Now, with the next Parliamentary elections in the UK scheduled for no later than 2025, Johnson's political future remains mired in doubt.

