British PM Johnson Recreates 'Love Actually' Scene To Seek Support

In a hilarious attempt, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson created a parody of the scene from Love Actually to collect votes for his ruling Conservatives Party and in favour of Brexit. The video highlighted the latest campaign of the Conservatives 'Vote for conservative actually'.

Parody of 'Love Actually' by Boris Johnson

Love Actually, is a Christmas romantic comedy that was released in the year 2003. Johnson uses the famous placard scene wherein Mark uses placards to express his feelings for Juliet. But here is a twist, Johnson recreates the scene to urge the UK citizens to vote for the ruling Conservating Party. The video was broadcast on December 9 during the party’s final election campaign night before the elections. During the scene, Johnson is seen holding a couple of placards to send out his core messages.

In the video, one can see a couple watching the advertisement by the Conservatives, and suddenly the doorbell rings. A woman opens the door only to find Boris Johnson standing with some placards and a stereo playing carols. Johnson discloses the messages written on every placard one by one. Initially, the messages read, With any luck, by next year. We'll have Brexit done. If Parliament doesn't block it again. And we can move on."But for now, let me say. Your vote has never been more important. The other guy could win." Further, the placards read, "So you have a choice to make. 'Between a working majority. Or another gridlocked hung parliament."

Johnson said that arguing about the Brexit, he will fight until “I look like this”, and he showed the blonde woman a picture of a sheepdog, to which the woman laughed. Further, the placard read that the "It's closer than you think. We only need nine more seats to get an election. And on 12th December. Your vote will make all the difference. Merry Christmas." And he walks away with his stereo. In the end, Johnson says “Enough, and vote for conservative actually’ which is the latest campaign of Johnson.

