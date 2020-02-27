The Debate
British Politician Slammed For Sharing Photo Of Him Eating Ready Salted Crisps

UK News

MP Jacob Rees-Mogg recently took to Twitter to share a photograph of him eating ready salted crisps. The picture showed him tucking in a packet of crisps.

British politician Jacob Rees-Mogg slammed for posing with salted crisps

British MP Jacob Rees-Mogg recently took to Twitter to share a photograph of him eating ready salted crisps. The picture showed Rees-Mogg tucking in a packet of ready salted Walkers while a pack of Pringles could be seen lying adjacent to him. In the caption, he expressed his liking for the snacks and wrote that he was feeling extravagant. Watch it here:

Soon after the picture hit the internet, netizens criticised the House of Commons leader for advertising and promoting the brand. Many said they were banning both the snack brands at their houses. 

'Cynical product placements' 

The incident comes only a few days after another member of the Conservative party was accused of brand endorsement. Rishi Sunak, Britain's Finance Minister posted a photograph of himself holding a kettle, along with a cup and a colossal bag of Yorkshire Tea. In the caption, he wrote that he was brewing tea for his team before adding that the Yorkshire tea was beyond all comparisons. Many users related the two situations and blamed conservative lawmakers for constantly promoting different food brands.

