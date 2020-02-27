British Politician Slammed For Sharing Photo Of Him Eating Ready Salted Crisps

British MP Jacob Rees-Mogg recently took to Twitter to share a photograph of him eating ready salted crisps. The picture showed Rees-Mogg tucking in a packet of ready salted Walkers while a pack of Pringles could be seen lying adjacent to him. In the caption, he expressed his liking for the snacks and wrote that he was feeling extravagant. Watch it here:

I can reassure the manufacturers of artisan crisps that they are in no danger, in fact I am a Walker’s crisps man or Pringles when I’m feeling extravagant. https://t.co/Z5lL7K04x2 pic.twitter.com/VnEpE78kW3 — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) February 26, 2020

Soon after the picture hit the internet, netizens criticised the House of Commons leader for advertising and promoting the brand. Many said they were banning both the snack brands at their houses.

What a humiliatingly staged photo. I almost feel sorry for you. — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) February 26, 2020

cue the woke left boycotting walkers & pringles crisps



If we get this right - the woke lot will be on full hunger strike soon! — Andrew Hart (@AHart1974) February 26, 2020

Walkers, Pringles and Yorkshire Tea on the banned list in my house. — Vince (@vince_rhodes) February 26, 2020

'Cynical product placements'

The incident comes only a few days after another member of the Conservative party was accused of brand endorsement. Rishi Sunak, Britain's Finance Minister posted a photograph of himself holding a kettle, along with a cup and a colossal bag of Yorkshire Tea. In the caption, he wrote that he was brewing tea for his team before adding that the Yorkshire tea was beyond all comparisons. Many users related the two situations and blamed conservative lawmakers for constantly promoting different food brands.

First Yorkshire Tea, now Walkers crisps and Pringles. Are Conservative politicians engaged in cynical product placements instead of addressing the serious needs of the country? — Wayne Smith Esq. #FBPE (@waynesmith1971) February 26, 2020

Haha, another brand added to the "Leftie List" if every Conservative politician advertised every brand in the world the left would end up starving, naked and rotton dirty! Let's do it! — Kenny ☕☕☕ (@KennyKwjj) February 26, 2020

