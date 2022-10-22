British RAF Jets Shoot Down 53 Drones In Largest Air-to-air Missile Mass-firing Exercise

The UK’s Royal Airforce (RAF) jets shot down 53 Banshee drones in their largest air-to-air missile mass-firing exercise. The exercise was conducted for a duration of ten days and saw the participation of pilots from eight different squadrons of the RAF. The pilots used advanced short-range air-to-air missiles to strike their targets during the exercise.

RAF Typhoon & Lightning jets have conducted their largest ever mass firing of Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missiles. Over the space of 10 days, pilots from 8 different squadrons successfully launched a total of 53 missiles at target drones. Full story: https://t.co/K3CUwD0Dig pic.twitter.com/az0aV8bzu4 — Royal Air Force (@RoyalAirForce) October 22, 2022

Dozens of Banshee drones were used as targets for the pilots. The exercise was conducted last month, over the sea at the Hebrides Air Weapon Ranges in Scotland. According to RAF’s update on their official Twitter handle, Typhoon FGR4 and F-35B Lightning jets were involved in the exercise.

What is the aim of such exercises?

The exercise is designed to help the pilots and weapons crews gain confidence in operating the infrared-guided missiles and give them real-world experience in firing such weapons. Footage shared by the RAF shows the missiles being launched from the planes and rocketing through the sky during the exercise.

According to the RAF statement, the ability to end-to-end test these missiles develops confidence in the weapon, whilst simultaneously training the personnel from different professions across the RAF.

“From the movement and loading of live weapons onto the aircraft, to the aircrafts’ transit to the Air Weapons Ranges, the integration of personnel and aircraft from around the country was key to the success of the event,” read the RAF statement.

More on RAF Typhoons

The Typhoon FGR4 is a fourth-generation multi-role combat aircraft capable of being deployed for the full spectrum of air operations. These include air policing, peace support and high-intensity conflicts.

Image: Twitter/@RAFLossiemouth

The aircraft comes with the hands-on-throttle-and-stick (HOTAS) interface which lets the pilots perform many essential functions through the aircraft’s stick. Moreover, an advanced cockpit and the Helmet Equipment Assembly (HEA), render the Typhoon superbly for all aspects of air operations.

In the air-to-air role, the Typhoon jets employ the infrared-guided Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missile (ASRAAM) and the ramjet-powered, radar-guided Meteor missiles. Moreover, the Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) are also used.

More on RAF F-35B Lightning

The F-35B Lightning is a fifth-generation combat aircraft of the Royal Airforce which operates alongside Typhoons. The capabilities of the F-35B include air-to-surface strikes, intelligence gathering, electronic warfare, and air-to-air missions simultaneously.

Image: royalnavy.mod.uk

The F-35B Lightning is categorised as a stealth fighter jet as it combines the use of advanced sensors and mission systems with low-observable technology. Moreover, the jet is integrated with sensors and its sensor fusion and data linking provide the pilots with unprecedented situational awareness.

Another special feature of the aircraft is its short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) feature which enables it to operate from Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers of the UK Royal Navy in addition to short runways.