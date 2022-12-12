British Royal Family Release First Christmas Card With King Charles III: See Pics

The whole world is in merry spirit as Christmas knocks on the door, but it will be hard for the people of the United Kingdom since they will not have Britain’s longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II to spread joy through her Christmas messages. As the UK gears up to celebrate its first Christmas without the Queen, the Royal Family shared a beautiful Christmas card featuring King Charles III and her wife, the Queen Consort Camilla. This is the first Christmas card of the royal couple after they became the King and the Queen consort of the UK, making the whole thing even more special.

On Monday, the official Twitter handle of the UK’s Royal Family shared the beautiful card which left the netizens amazed. The tweet reads, “King Charles III releases first Christmas card of his reign”. In the image, the queen consort Camilla is beaming with joy as she lovingly looks at the British Monarch. According to the Twitter handle of the British Royal family, the picture was taken during the Bremer Games in September 2022.

🎄✉️ We’re pleased to share this year’s Christmas Card from The King and The Queen Consort.



📸 @samhussein, taken at the Braemar Games in September 2022. pic.twitter.com/Dzpqf62TWf — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 11, 2022

UK's first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth II

The Christmas of 2022, will be the first Christmas in the UK without the Queen. The longest-serving British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8. The United Kingdom was engulfed with tragedy since most of the British people has only seen the Queen reigning the country and the Commonwealth. For most British folks, this will be the first Christmas without the Queen, who used to spread joy all around the country through her beautiful televised Christmas address.

While this is the first Christmas without the Queen, it is also going to be a historic Christmas for different reasons. This will be the first Christmas for King Charles III, who is currently the reigning monarch of the UK. In November, the royal expert Emily Nash told HELLO that the King will record his first Christmas message to the country on December 15.

According to CNN, the late Queen usually used to celebrate Christmas and the holiday period with the family at Sandringham. The Christmas card of the King and the Queen consort came at a very controversial time. The shocking revelations made in the Netflix docu-series, ‘Harry and Meghan’ has stirred a storm around the world. The first volume of the Netflix docu-series, based on the life of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel was released last week. Hence, it will be interesting to see how the Royal Family will navigate through the explosive revelations that the docu-series will put out during the Christmas season.