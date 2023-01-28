British Serviceman Charged With Terrorism & Explosives Offences: UK Metropolitan Police

A 21-year-old member of the British army has been charged with terror and explosives offences over two incidents in Staffordshire in August 2021 and January this year, the Metropolitan police have said, reported The Guardian. Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, from Beaconside, Stafford, was charged after an investigation by the Met’s Terrorism Command, police said.

Khalife was charged with eliciting or attempting to elicit “information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism,” in August 2021 and placing an article “with the intention of inducing in another a belief that the said article was likely to explode or ignite and thereby cause personal injury or damage to property” on or before January 2, according to the Met. He is currently in police custody and “is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 28 January,” the Met said.

What did the Met say?

The Metropolitan Police said: "A 21-year-old man has been charged following an investigation by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.

"Daniel Abed Khalife (27.09.2001), of Beaconside, Stafford, and a serving member of the British Army, was charged today, 27 January, with the following offences.

"On 02.08.2021 at Beaconside, Stafford, Staffordshire, elicited or attempted to elicit information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to section 58A of the Terrorism Act 2000.

"On or before 02.01.2023 at Beaconside, Stafford, Staffordshire, placed an article with the intention of inducing in another a belief that the said article was likely to explode or ignite and thereby cause personal injury or damage to property, contrary to section 51 of the Criminal Law Act 1977.

"Khalif remains in police custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 28 January."