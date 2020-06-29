British State Ignored Information About Plot To Assassinate King Edward VIII: Historian

British state allegedly covered-up a plot to assassinate King Edward VIII, according to historian Alexander Larman, who recently discovered a previously unpublished account of George McMahon, the would-be assassin of the monarch. According to The Guardian, McMahon, who was an informant for MI5, tried to assassinate King Edward VIII when the latter was riding his horse outside Buckingham Palace in 1936. But the attempt was foiled when a woman from the crowd spotted McMahon and grabbed his arm while a policeman punched him causing the revolver to fly from his hand. McMahon was tried in a court and was given a 12-month sentence after he was portrayed as a fantasist and he told the court that he deliberately acted clumsily and bungled the assassination.

Now, the memoir that has been uncovered by Larman suggests the claims to be true because it matches the declassified documents of MI5. According to the memoir, McMahon was working as a double agent for the Italian Embassy in London and also for the MI5 as an informant. McMahon was reportedly hired by the Italian Embassy to assassinate King Edward VIII, the information of which he passed on to the MI5. However, the MI5 and the then British Home Secretary reportedly ignored McMahon's information about the assassination, dismissing him as unreliable. Larman suggests that the British state wanted McMahon to succeed in his assassination attempt because of the international embarrassment that Edward had caused by sympathizing with Nazi Germany.

Larman's discovery

According to reports, Larman discovered the memoir while researching for a book he is writing about King Edward VIII. Larman discovered the memoir among the papers of Walter Monckton, adviser of King Edward. The papers are currently housed at Balliol College, Oxford. The memoir will feature in Larman's forthcoming book, The Crown in Crisis: Countdown to the Abdication, which will come out on June 9 and will be published by Weidenfield and Nicolson.

