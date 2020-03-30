The Debate
Britons Argue Whether Rishi Sunak Looks Hot In His New Pic With Hoodie Amid Lockdown

UK News

While UK is grappling to contain the spread of coronavirus, Britons have taken over the internet to discuss whether Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is hot or not.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
britons

While the United Kingdom government is battling to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic, Britons have taken over the internet to discuss whether Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is hot or not. Rishi recently took to Twitter to share a picture of himself ‘working from home’ and to wish Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock a ‘speedy recovery’. Soon after the post, internet users started calling him ‘Dishy Rishi’ and started obsessing over his ‘grey hoodie’ picture. 

'I have a confession' 

Rishi has left the internet divided. While some users are admiring his work-from-home look, others think that it is ridiculous and just a symptom of lockdown. One user wrote, “Fully obsessed with Dishy Rishi Finance Fitty and that’s that”. While, on the other hand, another user pointed out that he is still a tory and wrote, “Not even a Tory but I fancy Rishi Sunak, he’s fully sorted everyone out”. 

First Published:
COMMENT
