Britons Argue Whether Rishi Sunak Looks Hot In His New Pic With Hoodie Amid Lockdown

While the United Kingdom government is battling to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic, Britons have taken over the internet to discuss whether Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is hot or not. Rishi recently took to Twitter to share a picture of himself ‘working from home’ and to wish Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock a ‘speedy recovery’. Soon after the post, internet users started calling him ‘Dishy Rishi’ and started obsessing over his ‘grey hoodie’ picture.

'I have a confession'

Rishi has left the internet divided. While some users are admiring his work-from-home look, others think that it is ridiculous and just a symptom of lockdown. One user wrote, “Fully obsessed with Dishy Rishi Finance Fitty and that’s that”. While, on the other hand, another user pointed out that he is still a tory and wrote, “Not even a Tory but I fancy Rishi Sunak, he’s fully sorted everyone out”.

Oh no. Rishi Sunak in a hoodie. Won’t be long until people call him ‘dishy’. Remember, still a Tory pic.twitter.com/Kiz2cOZ0IK — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) March 27, 2020

Pretty sure there is a specific strain of this virus that is making people fancy Rishi Sunak. — Anna Mazzola (@Anna_Mazz) March 27, 2020

I’m sorry but professing to fancy Rishi Sunak is just sooooo obvious and predictable right now. You don’t.



Just wait till things are back to normal because I damn well bet you won’t fancy him then 🤑💸 — Lauren Archer (@miss_archer) March 28, 2020

Taking boyfriend applications from anyone who looks this good in a grey hoody. #dishyrishi https://t.co/dcisQs6x5S — Will Morgan (@wtjm89) March 27, 2020

regret to announce that the hoodie is really doing it for me https://t.co/Ilqfea9JXs — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) March 27, 2020

U got any more pics? https://t.co/EUjG1byZVw — Jordan Hall (@jordanBhall) March 27, 2020

I have a confession to make. Maybe lockdown has played havoc with my hormones or pheromones or whatever the hell they are but...



I quite fancy Rishi Sunak 👀



Obviously not for the “brains” but that tall, geeky figure somehow does it for me ... am I alone? 😱🤭 https://t.co/Go5LxU1JZB — Charlotte D 🇪🇺🔸 (@ldnewbie1974) March 27, 2020

Jake's called him 'dishy Rishi' from the beginning and it was definitely a joke but... https://t.co/b0WLKjNHFo — Jess (@jessfeehan) March 27, 2020

Extremely bizarre to see British women of all political persuasions thirsting over Rishi Sunak. Dishy Rishi it seems. — Kavitha Rao (@kavitharao) March 28, 2020

